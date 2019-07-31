Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Half-Court Press: Previewing overseas trips for Creighton and Nebraska

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady recap July's set of 10 practices and set the stage for August's competitions. Both the Jays and Huskers have been preparing to play a few exhibition games. CU's headed to Australia. NU's going to Italy. So how will each squad benefit?

Here's a rundown of the topics and when they're discussed:

Open — We're back.

3:01 — Creighton is in teaching mode

10:05 — CU players to watch in Australia

16:06 — Building a bond is key for Nebraska

21:40 — NU players to watch in Italy

28:21 — What's with the 4-point line in Husker practices?

36:10 — How to evaluate exhibition games in August

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

You can also follow Chris and Jon on Twitter for news, notes and analysis throughout the season. 

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

