Half-Court Press: Previewing overseas trips for Creighton and Nebraska

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.
On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady recap July's set of 10 practices and set the stage for August's competitions. Both the Jays and Huskers have been preparing to play a few exhibition games. CU's headed to Australia. NU's going to Italy. So how will each squad benefit?
Here's a rundown of the topics and when they're discussed:
3:01 — Creighton is in teaching mode
10:05 — CU players to watch in Australia
16:06 — Building a bond is key for Nebraska
21:40 — NU players to watch in Italy
28:21 — What's with the 4-point line in Husker practices?
36:10 — How to evaluate exhibition games in August
James Palmer, 19.7 ppg, 36.9 percent shooting from the field
James Palmer, 17.2 ppg, 44.4 percent shooting from the field
Tai Webster, 17.0 PPG, 42.1 percent shooting from the field
Andrew White, 16.6 PPG, 48.1 percent shooting from the field
Terran Petteway, 18.2 PPG, 39.6 percent shooting from the field
Terran Petteway, 18.1 PPG, 42.6 percent shooting from the field
Dylan Talley, 13.7 PPG, 37.2 percent shooting from the field
Bo Spencer, 15.4 PPG, 41.0 percent shooting from the field
Lance Jeter, 11.7 PPG, 47.3 percent shooting from the field
Ryan Anderson, 11.3 PPG, 45.3 percent shooting from the field
Ade Dagunduro, 12.8 PPG, 52.0 percent shooting from the field
Aleks Maric, 15.7 PPG, 57.5 percent shooting from the field
Aleks Maric, 18.5 PPG, 56.5 percent shooting from the field
Wes Wilkinson, 11.9 PPG, 43.5 percent shooting from the field
Joe McCray, 15.5 PPG, 39.8 percent shooting from the field
Nate Johnson, 12.8 PPG, 46.8 percent shooting from the field
Andrew Drevo, 13.9 PPG, 41.1 percent shooting from the field
Cary Cochran, 14.3 PPG, 42.7 percent shooting from the field
Cookie Belcher, 16.4 PPG, 44.9 percent shooting from the field
Larry Florence, 13.1 PPG, 40.2 percent shooting from the field
Ty-Shon Alexander, 15.7 ppg, 40.6 percent shooting from the field
Marcus Foster, 19.8 ppg, 48.3 percent shooting from the field
Marcus Foster, 18.2 PPG, 46.1 percent shooting from the field
Maurice Watson, 14.1 PPG, 47.5 percent shooting from the field
Austin Chatman, 11.5 PPG, 37 percent shooting from the field
Doug McDermott, 26.7 PPG, 52.6 percent shooting from the field
Doug McDermott, 23.2 PPG, 54.8 percent shooting from the field
Doug McDermott, 22.9 PPG, 60.1 percent shooting from the field
Doug McDermott, 14.9 PPG, 52.5 percent shooting from the field
Kenny Lawson, 13.1 PPG, 53.8 percent shooting from the field
Booker Woodfox, 15.8 PPG, 47.7 percent shooting from the field
P'Allen Stinnett, 12.6 PPG, 45.3 percent shooting from the field
Nate Funk, 17.7 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
Johnny Mathies, 13.5 PPG, 38.3 percent shooting from the field
Nate Funk, 17.8 PPG, 51.7 percent shooting from the field
Nate Funk, 11.1 PPG, 41.5 percent shooting from the field
Kyle Korver, 17.8 PPG, 46.8 percent shooting from the field
Kyle Korver, 15.1 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
Kyle Korver, 14.6 PPG, 47 percent shooting from the field
Ben Walker, 12.0 PPG, 46 percent shooting from the field
