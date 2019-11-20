PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Nebraska gets a win; Creighton’s managing depth issues

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady react to weekend wins by both Nebraska and Creighton. Does a victory mean that the Huskers are turning a corner? Can the Jays play their preferred style with a limited rotation? Also, what’s next for both teams?

