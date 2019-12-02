Half-Court Press: Huskers and Jays return from holiday tournaments

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.
On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady recap the Thanksgiving week tournaments. The Jays went 1-1 in Las Vegas. The Huskers posted a 2-1 record in the Cayman Islands Classic. They also discuss some recent news: CU hires a new assistant, NU gets a 2021 commitment and the NCAA rules on a transfer waiver.
James Palmer, 19.7 ppg, 36.9 percent shooting from the field
James Palmer, 17.2 ppg, 44.4 percent shooting from the field
Tai Webster, 17.0 PPG, 42.1 percent shooting from the field
Andrew White, 16.6 PPG, 48.1 percent shooting from the field
Terran Petteway, 18.2 PPG, 39.6 percent shooting from the field
Terran Petteway, 18.1 PPG, 42.6 percent shooting from the field
Dylan Talley, 13.7 PPG, 37.2 percent shooting from the field
Bo Spencer, 15.4 PPG, 41.0 percent shooting from the field
Lance Jeter, 11.7 PPG, 47.3 percent shooting from the field
Ryan Anderson, 11.3 PPG, 45.3 percent shooting from the field
Ade Dagunduro, 12.8 PPG, 52.0 percent shooting from the field
Aleks Maric, 15.7 PPG, 57.5 percent shooting from the field
Aleks Maric, 18.5 PPG, 56.5 percent shooting from the field
Wes Wilkinson, 11.9 PPG, 43.5 percent shooting from the field
Joe McCray, 15.5 PPG, 39.8 percent shooting from the field
Nate Johnson, 12.8 PPG, 46.8 percent shooting from the field
Andrew Drevo, 13.9 PPG, 41.1 percent shooting from the field
Cary Cochran, 14.3 PPG, 42.7 percent shooting from the field
Cookie Belcher, 16.4 PPG, 44.9 percent shooting from the field
Larry Florence, 13.1 PPG, 40.2 percent shooting from the field
Ty-Shon Alexander, 15.7 ppg, 40.6 percent shooting from the field
Marcus Foster, 19.8 ppg, 48.3 percent shooting from the field
Marcus Foster, 18.2 PPG, 46.1 percent shooting from the field
Maurice Watson, 14.1 PPG, 47.5 percent shooting from the field
Austin Chatman, 11.5 PPG, 37 percent shooting from the field
Doug McDermott, 26.7 PPG, 52.6 percent shooting from the field
Doug McDermott, 23.2 PPG, 54.8 percent shooting from the field
Doug McDermott, 22.9 PPG, 60.1 percent shooting from the field
Doug McDermott, 14.9 PPG, 52.5 percent shooting from the field
Kenny Lawson, 13.1 PPG, 53.8 percent shooting from the field
Booker Woodfox, 15.8 PPG, 47.7 percent shooting from the field
P'Allen Stinnett, 12.6 PPG, 45.3 percent shooting from the field
Nate Funk, 17.7 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
Johnny Mathies, 13.5 PPG, 38.3 percent shooting from the field
Nate Funk, 17.8 PPG, 51.7 percent shooting from the field
Nate Funk, 11.1 PPG, 41.5 percent shooting from the field
Kyle Korver, 17.8 PPG, 46.8 percent shooting from the field
Kyle Korver, 15.1 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
Kyle Korver, 14.6 PPG, 47 percent shooting from the field
Ben Walker, 12.0 PPG, 46 percent shooting from the field
