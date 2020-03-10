Half-Court Press: Creighton's PG gets injured in title-clinching win; Nebraska's lineup changes

The Half-Court Press podcast, sponsored by Buffalo Wings and Rings, goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.
On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writer Jon Nyatawa recaps the recent headlines on the local college hoops scene. Creighton won a share of its first-ever Big East title Saturday, but a knee injury will likely keep point guard Marcus Zegarowski from playing in this week's conference tournament.
Nebraska, meanwhile, will be without two of its top guards in the Big Ten tournament. But the Huskers announced two new additions Tuesday: football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.
Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.