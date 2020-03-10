PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Creighton's PG gets injured in title-clinching win; Nebraska's lineup changes

  • 0

The Half-Court Press podcast, sponsored by Buffalo Wings and Rings, goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writer Jon Nyatawa recaps the recent headlines on the local college hoops scene. Creighton won a share of its first-ever Big East title Saturday, but a knee injury will likely keep point guard Marcus Zegarowski from playing in this week's conference tournament.

Nebraska, meanwhile, will be without two of its top guards in the Big Ten tournament. But the Huskers announced two new additions Tuesday: football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

You can also follow Chris and Jon on Twitter for news, notes and analysis throughout the season. 

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started

Subscribe to the podcast

Click here for the XML feed »

Promotions

promotion

E-Edition

View the Omaha World-Herald E-Edition

Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Contests & Events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News