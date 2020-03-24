PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Creighton's dream season ends abruptly; Nebraska's building a new team

The Half-Court Press podcast, sponsored by Buffalo Wings and Rings, goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady react to the sudden end to the 2019-20 college hoops season. One of Creighton's best teams in school history won't get a chance to prove itself in March. The Jays have to deal with that.

Meanwhile, the Huskers again find themselves in roster retooling mode as the transfer portal fills up. How different will Nebraska look next year? And will this always be the plan?

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

