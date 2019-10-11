PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Creighton picked 7th; Nebraska setting its foundation

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady discuss the preseason storylines for Creighton and Nebraska. The Jays, who have lofty internal expectations, were picked to finish seventh in the Big East by the league coaches. Nebraska was 13th in the Big Ten media preseason poll, but the Huskers are building for the future. Plus, a recruiting update.

