Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY
WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&
PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Creighton falls at Georgetown; Can Nebraska protect home court?

  • 0

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady break down the Jays' recent loss at Georgetown and their 2-3 start in Big East play. Can Creighton take the next step?

They also discuss the remarkable home record for Big Ten teams, and whether Nebraska can continue that trend at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Also, what's up with Jervay Green?

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

You can also follow Chris and Jon on Twitter for news, notes and analysis throughout the season. 

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

