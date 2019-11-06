Half-Court Press: Creighton cruises in opener; Nebraska stunned in first defeat

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.
On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady recap the results of college basketball's opening night. The Jays' vets led the way in an 81-55 win over Kennesaw State. The Huskers suffered a surprising 66-47 defeat to UC Riverside. Plus, a brief look ahead to CU's next test, a road trip to Michigan.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.
Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.