Marian's Isabella Pantano congratulates Bella Schinco after finishing first in the consolation final of the girls 100 yard backstroke at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Swimmers and coaches of the Lincoln Southwest girls swim team jump into the pool to celebrate the first-place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Photos: 2019 Nebraska state swimming championships
Champions were crowed at the Nebraska state swimming meet on Saturday Feb 23, 2019.
Lincoln East's Sydney Moore competes in girls 100 yard freestyle the at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Swimmers line up to start the girls 200 yard medley relay at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Marian's girls 200 yard medley relay team celebrates a first place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates his first place finish in the boys 200 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski smiles toward the crowd after winning the boys 500 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Westside's Thomas Lundin competes in boys 200 yard IM at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Papillion LaVista's Luke Barr competes in the boys 100 yard breaststroke at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Marian's swimm team holds the state runner-up trophy for girls swim at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Millard West's Brayden Moody competes in the consolation final of the boys 200 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Lincoln Southwest's Berkeley Livingston competes in the girls 200 yard IM at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Lincoln East's Marusha Ather competes in the girls 100 yard butterfly at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Members of the Lincoln Southwest's girls swim team hold up the first place trophy for girls swim at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Members of the Crieghton Prep swim team celebrate the first-place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
