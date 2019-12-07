Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, and Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shakes hands before the start of the game at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Damien Jefferson celebrates the first basket of the game, a three-point basket against Nebraska CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to big first half lead by Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Christian Bishop, center, fights for the opening tipoff with Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo, left, and Haanif Cheatham, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Cam Mack, tries to dribble past Creighton's Shereef Mitchell in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton fans taunt the Nebraska football team's lack of a bowl game at a basketball game between the two teams at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander shoots in between Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a basket over Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, center, in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dibbles past Nebraska's Charlie Easley in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg got his first taste of the in-state rivalry with Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jett Canfield looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jalen Windham dribbles the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jordan Scurry looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
