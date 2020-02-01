APTOPIX AFC Championship Titans Chiefs Football

“There’s a new wave of quarterbacks coming into the league now and it seems to have invigorated everything. My son is 11 and he’s all over (Patrick) Mahomes,” said Marc Boerigter, a Hastings native and former Kansas City Chief.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Super Bowl-Stram On The Mic Football

Kansas City coach Hank Stram is carried off the field after winning Super Bowl IIII. Owner Lamar Hunt wanted the Chiefs to be the pro football team of the entire Midwest when he moved the team from Dallas in 1963.
APTOPIX AFC Championship Titans Chiefs Football

Will a Chiefs win over San Francisco mean the state will soon be wearing red on Saturday — and Sunday?
CHARGERS CHIEFS

Hastings native Marc Boerigter, who set an NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown reception, is front and center for the Patrick Mahomes experience in Kansas City.

Photos: A decade of Huskers in the Super Bowl

1 of 11

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025,

twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started