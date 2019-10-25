Pheasants

A group hunts for pheasants at an Open Fields and Waters property north of Alliance in Box Butte County. Numbers should be similar to last year, when an estimated 33,000 hunters killed 130,000 birds.

 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE/NGPC

The outlook is good for the start of pheasant hunting season Saturday.

Numbers should be similar to last year, when an estimated 33,000 hunters killed 130,000 birds.

“We have good conditions to hunt in," said Will Inselman, wildlife research supervisor for the Nebraska Game and Parks. “The late rains should have produced good cover. There should be plenty of good quality habitat to walk."

A July survey showed a 14% decrease in pheasants across the state, but Inselman said hunters won’t notice much of a difference from last season.

Some areas may have been flooded, hurting production, but game biologists were seeing younger broods later in the summer, indicating a successful second nesting.

“It still should shape up well," Inselman said. “We should still see a pretty good harvest."

The two best areas to find pheasants will be in southwest Nebraska around the McCook area and the panhandle. Row crops there such as winter wheat and milo provide good food sources.

There’s also lots of CRP land in the McCook area, Inselman said.

Quail season also opens Saturday. Highest numbers are in the southeast corner and south central parts of the state.

“We often forget about them and we often have pretty good numbers in our core quail areas," Inselman said. “They are out there and fun to hunt."

Inselman said hunters who head toward McCook will find lots of public access in that area. About 350,000 acres of private land in Nebraska now has public hunting access through the Game and Parks’ open fields and waters program. That’s 30,000 more acres than last year.

“It’s been steadily increasing since 2016. We’re pretty proud of the fact that our folks are out there enrolling high quality private land," Inselman said. “It’s a cool success story. They’ve been working hard to get access for our hunters."

Saturday’s temperature is forecast to be in the 60s, which is perfect for hunters. However, that same temperature can be hard on your dogs, especially in heavy cover. And especially if they are not in good hunting shape. So watch for signs of stress.

Nebraska’s football contest with Indiana doesn’t start until 2:30 p.m., so that gives hunters a chance to get in the field before game time.

Inselman said hunters should be prepared for wet fields. He reminds them to wear their hunter orange and practice safe muzzle control.

“We want to make sure everyone is being safe and having a good time," he said.

Trophy Board photos: Nebraskans and their trophies

See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.

1 of 50

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Tags

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription