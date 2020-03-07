Catchable rainbow trout are being stocked in ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas. Trout fishing also is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.

The stocked trout are about 10 inches in length. The following is a tentative stocking schedule, including quantities:

» Monday — Northwest Lake, Bridgeport State Recreation Area (SRA), 700; Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500; Scottsbluff zoo pond, 900

» Tuesday — Northwest Lake, Bridgeport SRA, 700; North Morrill sandpit, 2,000; Middle Morrill sandpit, 450

» Saturday — Two Rivers SRA trout lake (No. 5) scheduled to open

» March 17 — Auble Pond, Ord, 750

» March 18 — Lake Halleck, Papillion, 1,200; Steinhart Park East Pond, Nebraska City, 800; Weeping Water Pond, 1,500; CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland, 2,500

» March 19 — Lake No. 2, Fremont Lakes SRA, 4,000; Such’s Lake, Grand Island, 650; Heartwell Park Lake, Hastings, 450

» March 20 — Humboldt City Park Lake, 350; Auburn Rotary Club Lake, 800; Stanton Lake, Falls City, 200; Pawnee City Pond, 300; Lake No. 6, Fort Kearny SRA, 600; Holdrege City Lake, 1,000; Lake No. 2, Windmill SRA, Gibbon, 600; Ponca SP Pond, 900; Oxford City Lake, 150; Curtis Golf Course Pond, 150

In addition, rainbow trout are scheduled to be released at the following locations (times are tentative):

» March 21 — Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 4,000, 12:30 p.m.; TaHaZouka Park Lake, Norfolk, 1,500, 10 a.m.; Pawnee Park West Lake, Columbus, 1,500, 11:15 a.m.; Neligh Park Pond, West Point, 900, 12:45 p.m.; Lake Helen, Gothenburg, 2,000, 12:15 p.m.; Plum Creek Park Pond, Lexington, 750, 1:15 p.m.

» Week of March 23 — Ponca SP Pond, 600; Lake No. 2, Fremont Lakes SRA, 1,000; Niobrara SP Pond, 750

» Additional March stockings — East Verdigre Creek, 800; Elm Creek, 1,000; Lake Ogallala, 10,000; Lake No. 5, Two Rivers SRA, 13,000

» April stockings — East Verdigre Creek, 1,000; Lake No. 5, Two Rivers, 10,000; Pond No. 4, Keller Park SRA, 250; Pond No. 5, Keller Park SRA, 400; Steel Creek, 200; Sand Springs, Plum Creek Valley WMA, 400; Grove Lake WMA sandpit 50; Lake Ogallala, 10,000; Gilbert-Baker WMA Pond, 600; Chadron north reservoir, 1,700; Chadron SP Pond, 500; Chadron south reservoir, 1,700; North Morrill sandpit, 2,000; Middle Morrill sandpit, 450; Scottsbluff zoo pond, 900; Northwest Lake, Bridgeport SRA, 1,400; Terry’s Pit, 1,500; Grabel Pond No. 1, 400; Grabel Pond No. 2, 800; Grabel Pond No. 3, 400; Carter P. Johnson Lake, 2,500

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Calendar

TUESDAY

» Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

» Nebraska Wildlife Trunks Training, Education Service Unit No. 2, Fremont

WEDNESDAY

» Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educator Workshop, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Henzlik Hall), Lincoln. Also March 16, 18 and 30

SATURDAY

» Crow hunting season closes

» Conversations with Your Conservation Officer, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

Trophy Board photos: Nebraskans and their trophies

See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.

1 of 51

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started