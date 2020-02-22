Safety is always paramount when ice fishing in Nebraska. Safe, fishable ice can disappear quickly in February and March.

Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, has the following tips for safe late-season ice-fishing:

» Ice gets thinnest and worse near shore first, especially in areas exposed to the afternoon sun. Be especially careful when you start seeing weak ice in those areas.

» Four-inch-thick ice may be fine for early in the season, but it may not be enough late in the season. Use a spud bar to check ice thickness and hardness.

» Be careful around objects, such as logs, standing trees or rocks. Anything that might absorb more warmth from the sun can result in weaker ice adjacent to it.

» Check ice conditions throughout the day with a spud bar. On a warm day on late ice, conditions can change by the hour, and that especially is true if the wind is blowing.

» Be careful about getting on the ice early in the day, then fishing all day. After a warm day you might find it hard to get off the ice where it was no problem first thing in the morning.

» Other than a spud bar, have other safety gear, such as ice picks, close at hand. Fishing late ice with a partner is recommended.

“There will come a day, maybe even a time during a day, when you just have to walk away from the ice, so be safe,” Bauer said.

He says late-season ice-fishing can be productive.

Water temperatures under late, thawing ice are surprisingly warm. That spurs fish feeding activity as fish often begin moving toward shallow water to find prey.

Walleyes, northern pike and yellow perch will move toward spawning areas in shallower water at late ice.

Fish are more likely to suspend under late ice, partly because of warming water but also because of the presence of prey higher in the water column.

Active fish mean you can use bigger baits and faster, more aggressive presentations and get more bites. But always cover water.

Backyard bird count

A total of 226,634 checklists have been submitted so far for the Great Backyard Bird Count, which took place last weekend.

There were 6,699 species observed. Nebraskans turned in 711 checklists and saw 109 species.

Outdoor tales

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers President and CEO Land Tawney and State Policy and Field Operations Director Tim Brass will be in Omaha in March for the 85th North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference.

Adam Leitschuh is chairman for a Nebraska chapter that is being formed. Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on public lands, waters and wildlife.

On March 11 at 7 p.m., the group is holding Tall Pints and Tall Tales at The Matt. Storytellers who will speak at the event at the Old Mattress Factory Bar and Grill are Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado Parks & Wildlife; JD Strong, director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation; and Martha Williams, director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

For additional information, email Nebraska@backcountryhunters.org.

State parks show premiere set

Some of Nebraska’s most scenic, natural and cherished destinations will be spotlighted when “Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” premieres at 8 p.m. on March 1 on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.

See why all eight state parks — Chadron, Fort Robinson, Smith Falls, Niobrara, Ponca, Eugene T. Mahoney, Platte River and Indian Cave — are special not only to people who return to visit year after year, but by those who work at them.

The hourlong program, which is produced by NET, will cover the old and the new. Chadron State Park, the state’s first state park, will turn 100 years old in 2021.

“Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” will repeat at 8:30 p.m. March 4 and 7 p.m. March 10 on NET.

Looking for citizen scientists

Learn how citizens can contribute to scientific research by observing wildlife March 15 at Schramm Education Center near Gretna.

Alie Mayes, watchable wildlife biologist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will present People Powered Science, a program about citizen science, as part of the Schramm Sunday Speaker Series at 2 p.m.

The programs are free.

Calendar

FRIDAY

» Cottontail and jackrabbit hunting seasons close

SATURDAY

» Bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox and badger hunting and trapping seasons close

