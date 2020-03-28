The Nebraska Tourism Commission has changed the start date of the 2020 Nebraska Passport program to May 23 because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

The program typically starts on May 1. The end date of the program has been changed to Oct. 31.

The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations. In 2019, the program generated $23.7 million in traveler spending.

“While it’s unfortunate that we have to push back the start date of the program, due to what is going on in the world right now, we believe it’s the best decision. The Nebraska Passport program has a huge positive economic impact and we’re excited to encourage traveling to hidden gems throughout the state when the program launches on its new start date,” said John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

Because of the evolving nature of COVID-19, the new start and end dates are subject to change.

The Nebraska Tourism Commission also announced the 70 stops that will be part of the 2020 Nebraska Passport, which fall into 10 themed categories.

“We’re encouraging travelers to start creating a road map of your future Nebraska Passport adventures now, maybe a fun task while many are stuck at home during this tough time,” said Madison Johnson, Nebraska Passport program coordinator.

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 23 or can be preordered at nebraskapassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport app on their smartphones and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. The Passport app will be updated with the 2020 information on May 23. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information. To download, search “NE Passport 2020” in the Apple app store or Google Play app store.

Iowa regulations stay the same

Iowa’s hunting and fishing regulations are not affected by the COVID-19 health emergency in Iowa. Despite rumors on social media, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has no plans to eliminate seasons, relax regulations or change license prices.

“Fishing and hunting regulations exist to protect human safety as well as wildlife populations over the long term,” said Dale Garner, Conservation and Recreation division administrator at the Iowa DNR. “We balance the long-term sustainability of Iowa’s natural resources with the well-being of Iowans, and will continue to take a thoughtful, science-based approach to Iowa’s hunting and fishing laws.”

National landmarks of Nebraska

