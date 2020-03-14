The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider 2020-21 waterfowl hunting season recommendations at its Friday meeting in Grand Island.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. in the Cottonwood Room at the Hall Student Union of Central Community College, 35055 E. Community Drive.
The 2020-21 waterfowl recommendations are:
» Early Teal — Low Plains: Sept. 5-20; High Plains: Sept. 5-13; Daily bag limit: six; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit.
» Youth Waterfowl — Zone 1: Oct. 3-4; Zone 2: Sept. 26-27; Zone 3: Oct. 17-18; Zone 4: Sept. 26-27; Daily bag and possession limits same as regular duck season.
» Duck and Coot — Zone 1: Oct. 10-Dec. 22; Zone 2: Oct. 3-Dec. 15 and Jan. 4-25; Zone 3: Oct. 22-Jan. 3 and Jan. 4-25; Zone 4: Oct. 3-Dec. 15; Daily bag limit: six (with restrictions); Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit.
» Dark Goose — East Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Niobrara Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; North Central Unit: Oct. 3-Jan. 15; Panhandle Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Platte River Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: five; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit.
» White-fronted Goose — Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 6 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: two; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit.
» Light Goose Regular Season — Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 23 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: 50; Possession limit: none.
» Light Goose Conservation Order — East Zone: Feb. 8-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Daily bag and possession limits: none.
» Falconry — Concurrent with teal, youth and regular duck season dates; Zone 1: Feb. 25-March 10; Zone 2: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 3: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 4: Feb. 25-March 10.
Also, a public hearing is scheduled regarding proposed changes to park regulations concerning the consumption and possession of alcohol.
The commissioners also will consider a recommendation to trade a 160-acre tract in Brown County known as South Twin Lake Wildlife Management Area for a 140-acre tract in Rock County known as Peterson Lake and designate the acquired tract Peterson Lake WMA.
The trout lake at Two Rivers State Recreation Area in Douglas County is open for family fishing.
Nearly 13,000 11-inch rainbow trout have been stocked.
“Nebraskans eagerly await the annual opening of the Two Rivers trout lake and spring trout fishing in general,” said Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “It’s a great opportunity to get outdoors with your family and friends.”
All trout caught in the lake must be harvested and not released. Anglers must first purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Each tag is good for a daily bag limit of four trout. A person may have up to three tags per day and 12 trout in possession. An adult angler may have two children under the age of 16 fishing under the authority of his or her tag, but the group bag limit still is four trout per tag.
The trout lake is open from 7 a.m. to sunset each day. Anglers, except residents younger than age 16, must have a Nebraska fishing license. All vehicles entering the park must have a park entry permit. Anglers possessing trout on any other lake at Two Rivers SRA must have a trout tag, as well. Anglers are allowed to use one fishing rod and reel each. For more information, call the park at 402-359-5165.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Channel catfish are biting
Channel catfish move close to shore and are eager to bite in many lakes and the large reservoirs just after the ice is gone.
After eating light during the winter, channel catfish go on a feeding frenzy in early spring, cleaning up small fish that died over the winter. Search for actively feeding fish on windblown shorelines and points where dead fish are piled up and the shallow water warms quickly. Keep the wind in your face and move often until you find actively feeding fish.
Use cut bait or shad sides fished on the bottom. To keep the bait on the hook, try using a 1/0 to 3/0 bait holder hook and enough weight to cast into the wind. Bring along disposable latex gloves to handle the bait and help keep the smell off your hands.
Ice-out catfishing can be good in any lake that has an abundant catfish population.
Calendar
FRIDAY
» Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, Crete Public Library, Crete
To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.