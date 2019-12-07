Nebraska Game and Parks Commission professionals and local hunting experts will teach the basics of turkey hunting at a Southeast Community College course.

Held at the college’s Hebron campus, the non-credit course, Learn to Hunt — Turkey, will be held Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 6-8 p.m. Instructors will cover turkey habitat, equipment, how to call birds and how to clean and process birds.

Adults who register may bring a youth age 12 and older at no additional cost, and registered youth age 12 and older may also bring an adult with them for free.

Registration is $59. To register, visit southeast.edu/continuing and search using the keyword “Hunt.”

Monthly speaker series nears

Schramm Education Center will soon begin the Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, a monthly program featuring experts on the natural and cultural history of Nebraska.

The series is free and open to the public. The spring schedule is:

» Birding by Ear, Jan. 19: Jason St. Sauver, director of education and outreach at Audubon Nebraska, will discuss tips on improving your bird song and sound identification, with sample sounds from local Nebraska birds.

» Wild Bees of Nebraska, Feb. 16: Hear from Bumble Bee Conservation Specialist Katie Lamke of the Xerces Society about the diversity of wild bees in Nebraska, and how to take a role in pollinator conservation.

» People Powered Science, March 15: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Watchable Wildlife Biologist Alie Mayes will share how people who love science and the natural world can contribute to scientific research in Nebraska and across the globe.

» Geology Underfoot: Rocks of Schramm Park and Global Connections, April 19: Rocks that outcrop at Schramm Park State Recreation Area record a snapshot in geological time. Learn more at this presentation by Dr. David Harwood, professor and research scientist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The speaker series will be held on the third Sunday of every month from 2 to 3 p.m. All presentations are free and are located in the center’s classroom, accessible through the west entrance. Visitors who wish to also tour Schramm Education Center will need to pay admission and enter through the main entrance. No park permit is required in the center’s parking lot.

Schramm Education Center is located at 21502 W Highway 31 in Gretna. For more information contact Amber Schiltz at amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov or 402-332-5022.

In other news:

» The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln will host a two-session range safety officer training this month. Participants must attend both sessions, Dec. 12 and Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The fee for training is $80. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/423.

» A tissue sample from a deer collected on the south side of Sioux City, Iowa, is undergoing a follow-up test for chronic wasting disease after its initial results showed a high likelihood that the disease was present. If confirmed, Woodbury County would become the fifth Iowa county where a wild deer has tested positive for the disease.

