The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to ring in the New Year by enjoying a guided hike through one of the state’s scenic state park lands.

First Day Hikes are scheduled at 15 Nebraska state park areas on New Year’s Day, part of a larger effort of the America’s State Parks alliance. The hikes have been offered at Nebraska state parks for the past five years, and see robust attendance each year, said Assistant Parks Division Administrator Bob Hanover.

Hanover said the hikes are a great way to get outside, enjoy nature, exercise and enjoy time with friends and family. The hikes range from a half mile to three miles with varying degrees of difficulty.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring drinking water and snacks. Pets are welcome on most of the hikes, but must be on a leash no more than 6 feet long. Most of the hikes are not stroller-friendly, and some may be challenging for small children.

“Bring a camera, binoculars and a nature journal, and come explore these beautiful winterscapes at our parks,” Hanover said.

Hiking opportunities include:

» Mormon Island State Recreation Area, Doniphan, 11 p.m., Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1: Hikers will experience the sounds and senses of the nighttime woods during this midnight hike. The hike is moderate difficulty and approximately one mile. Meet at Lake No. 2 Cedar Campground East Parking Lot.

» Indian Cave State Park, Jan. 1, 2 p.m.: This flat and easy walking trail will take you through a .75-mile nature viewing journey where many deer, raccoon and an abundance of birds can be seen.

» Ponca State Park, Jan. 1, 2 p.m.: Hikers will find themselves surrounded by oak, hackberry, and ironwood trees as they catch glimpses of the Missouri River on the trail’s highest points. The trail is 1.6 miles of hilly terrain rated as moderate and recommended for ages 5 and up. Meet at the West Shelter.

» Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Jan. 1, 10 a.m.: This scenic 1-mile hike includes lookouts over the North Platte River Valley and a great vantage point to see numerous species of wildlife and geographic and historical features.

» Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, Jan. 1, 10 a.m.: This 2-mile historical hike will take participants through the grounds of the Buffalo Bill ranch while learning about the history of the world-renowned showman. Meet at the Buffalo Bill Mansion.

» Platte River State Park, Jan. 1, 9 a.m.: The hike will offer birding along the Stone Creek Trail as it passes a small waterfall, with a bonfire and hot chocolate provided.

More information is available at Calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Vehicles entering the parks must have a 2020 park entry permit, which may be purchased on-site, at OutdoorNebraska.org or from vendors across the state.

Antlerless season extended

Because of deer depredation issues, Nebraska’s late antlerless season has been extended in the Frenchman West and Loup East Season Choice Areas.

This extension, made through Secretarial Order by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is for residents only. It allows a hunter with a permit to hunt in the designated Season Choice Area from Jan. 1 to 15 to be legally allowed to hunt and harvest antlerless deer from Jan. 1 to 31.

Permits allowed in the Frenchman West Season Choice Area would include Antlerless Only Season Choice Frenchman West, Antlerless Only Season Choice Frenchman, Landowner, Youth and River Antlerless.

Permits allowed in the Loup East Season Choice Area would include Antlerless Only Season Choice Loup East, Landowner, Youth and River Antlerless.

Only antlerless deer may be taken, and bag limits and legal weapons will remain the same as allowed by the permit. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

As designated under Nebraska Revised Statute 37-448, the extended season is open to Nebraska residents only. The season for nonresidents will close Jan. 15.

Hunting opportunities

Plenty of Christmas break mentored hunting opportunities exist for youth under age 18 through the Passing Along the Heritage Program.

Lake Wanahoo, in Saunders County, has seven separate units totaling 1,067 acres available for mentored youth hunting. Many of them are available during the Christmas break.

To locate and reserve a site, and obtain a permission slip, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/PATH using the Internet Explorer browser. A mentor must possess a permission slip at all times of the youth hunt. Mentors may enroll for PATH up to five times annually.

PATH provides Nebraska youth and their mentors access to hunt on private lands and selected public lands. Only youth under age of 18 may hunt on these sites. The mentor is there to help the youth and ensure a safe hunting experience.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

