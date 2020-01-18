Hunters and landowners are invited to watch a livestream of a big game presentation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The livestream is an opportunity for people who are unable to attend one of the Commission’s big game public informational meetings around the state to participate by viewing and asking questions.
Viewers are encouraged to send in big game questions via the Commission’s Contact Us form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/contact ahead of the event. To view the livestream and post questions and comments on Thursday, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/livestream.
During the livestream, Commission wildlife biologists will discuss frequently asked questions about big game management, harvest data, hunting forecasts, potential changes in bag limits and depredation issues.
For a list of big game public informational meetings around the state, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/biggamespecies.
Delay on Lake McConaughy
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to delay consideration of the proposed recommendations to the Lake McConaughy Visitor Management plan at its Wednesday meeting.
“We have listened to local citizens, officials and business owners regarding proposed changes, and we heard you. We are going to respond,” Director Jim Douglas said. “We realize we still have important problems to solve, but we are going to take pause in the adoption of the current recommendations to consider the full array of suggestions.”
The Commission, together with local officials, park visitors and the public, has been working on a proposed plan to make Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area a better, safer, family-friendly environment. The proposed plan called for changes to camping regulations to help ensure public safety and address overcrowding and overburdened infrastructure.
The Commission hosted an informational open house at the Lake McConaughy Visitors Center and Water Interpretive Center on Thursday and has also been accepting and reviewing public comments.
The Commission plans to create a local advisory committee to continue to develop recommendations that will be effective in creating a safe and manageable environment.
At the Wednesday meeting, staff will meet with commissioners about public feedback and provide a report on input received.
Hunting equipment for rent
Hunting equipment now is available for rent by the public at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Outdoor Adventure Center.
Rental has been offered to the university’s students for about a year and recently expanded to allow the public to rent the equipment.
The available gear includes a pop-up blind, a layout blind, a duck decoy set of 14 birds, and a jake/hen turkey decoy combination. Each is individually available to the public for $6 for a day, $12 for three days or $16 for week.
The equipment is available through a grant partnership between NWTF and the Cabela’s Outdoor Fund.
The primary purpose of the rental program is to allow new hunters to give hunting a try without the need to purchase a lot of gear right away.
To pick up equipment, hunters must visit the Outdoor Adventure Center in person. Reservations may be made over the phone for three-day or seven-day rentals.
The facility is located at 930 N. 14th St. in Lincoln and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends. For more information or to make reservations, call the facility at 402-472-4777.
