Omahan Monty Mathews with an American green-winged teal and a blue-winged teal in his left hand and an American wigeon in his right. Mathews was the grand prize winner at the Ducks Unlimited state banquet last weekend.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Ducks Unlimited of Nebraska launched the state’s first Duck Slam in 2019. This challenged hunters to spend more time afield by harvesting four birds — an American wigeon, a mallard, a northern pintail and a teal — in Nebraska during the 2019-2020 season.

In its first year, the Duck Slam drew 370 hunters from Nebraska and eight other states, including 11 youth and 11 women. Of the 139 hunters who completed the Slam, seven were from states outside Nebraska.

Everyone who completed the Duck Slam received a pin and a certificate, and all were entered into prize drawings for outdoor gear, hats, a print and a grand prize — a Benelli Super Black Eagle III Ducks Unlimited Edition shotgun. Monty Mathews of Omaha was drawn as the grand prize winner at the Ducks Unlimited state banquet Feb. 22 in Lincoln.

When Mathews entered the Duck Slam, he thought the prospect of earning a logo pin for completing the challenge was “kind of cool.”

Mathews hunted with friends near Tekamah and in the area of Fremont, Valley and Colon. “It was kind of a competition among the other guys I hunt with,” he said.

One duck species gave him a little trouble.

“I was worried about getting a pintail,” Mathews said. “We’d seen them, but they were hard to decoy. They’d come in waves and then be gone.”

Mathews, a native of St. Paul, Nebraska, calls himself a “lifelong outdoorsman.”

Besides being an angler and camper, he has been a hunter “since Dad started taking me when I was 7 or 8 years old. I was one of those kids who got a BB gun. Dad would take me out and shoot rabbits. When I was big enough to shoot a shotgun, we’d shoot pheasants.”

The 61-year-old never thought he’d also win the grand prize.

Challenges such as the Duck Slam and Upland Slam are great for the state, Mathews said. They provide incentives for hunters to go afield and bring someone along to share the experience.

He’s also completed the Upland Slam.

Jeramy Sedlacek of Ord won the Ducks Unlimited print of the year, and more than 20 additional winners received prize packages from Ducks Unlimited.

Mountain lion applications

Applications for an auxiliary mountain lion hunting season will be accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission until Friday.

Up to four permits will be drawn for the auxiliary season in the North Subunit of Nebraska’s Pine Ridge, which is March 15 to 31. Only hunters who held a North Subunit permit but did not harvest a mountain lion during the earlier North Subunit season may apply.

Eligible North Subunit permit holders may apply for the auxiliary season permit drawing at OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainliondraw. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion. Applicants will be notified of their draw status on March 9.

The auxiliary season will close once up to four mountain lions, or two females, are harvested.

No more than eight mountain lions will be harvested in Nebraska this year. Three males and one female lion already have been taken during the South Subunit season.

Fremont Lakes area reopens

The portion of Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area south of Military Avenue in Fremont reopened to vehicle and foot traffic on Friday.

It had been closed because of high flows of the Platte River and the potential for rapid changes in the area’s lake levels.

Water levels on Lake 18 and Lake 20 remain high. County Road 19 west of Lake 20 remains closed to vehicle and foot traffic.

Calendar

SUNDAY

» Archery paddlefish permit application period until March 14

MONDAY

» Fisheries public informational meeting, Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District, Chadron

TUESDAY

» Fisheries public informational meeting, Mid-Plains Community College North Campus, North Platte

SATURDAY

» Jesse James in Nebraska, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

» Marsh Madness, Ponca State Park, Ponca. Also March 14, 21 and 28

