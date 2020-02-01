It’s 10 o’clock on a summer night along a gravel road anywhere in Iowa. In the farm pond next to the road, a raucous chorus of male frogs are making themselves heard as they vie for mates. A volunteer stands clipboard in hand, ear cocked, mentally sorting out each of the calling species that are using this seemingly ordinary pond.

All across Iowa, citizen scientists are contributing to wildlife conservation. The volunteer described above was trained through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Volunteer Wildlife Monitoring Program.

“With more than 1,000 wildlife species in the state, we just don’t have enough staff to adequately monitor all the vulnerable species that we need to. This is where citizen scientists play a crucial role,” said Stephanie Shepherd, coordinator of the Volunteer Wildlife Monitoring Program for the Iowa DNR.

Every March and April, Shepherd travels around the state to lead training workshops that ready folks to collect data on some of Iowa’s critical wildlife.

So what are these critical wildlife species?

Amphibians have been of concern to scientists all over the globe as these vulnerable species appear to be declining. In Iowa’s frog and toad call survey, volunteers are trained to listen to and recognize the 16 species of frogs and toads in Iowa based on their breeding calls. In 2019, volunteers surveyed 74 survey routes, which translate into a little more than 500 wetland sites monitored for frog and toad activity.

“The frog and toad surveyors are particularly special because, to perform the surveys, volunteers have to drive back-country roads at night along a specified route with only their ears to collect the data,” Shepherd said. “I think most feel that exploring the Iowa wilds at night is a unique experience.”

Interested volunteers must register for and attend a training workshop, geared for adults. Frog and toad survey workshops will be held in Ringgold County on March 30, Des Moines County on April 10 and Palo Alto County on April 14. All workshops will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.iowadnr.com/vwmp/ or email vwmp@dnr.iowa.gov.

Hunting input sought

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the hunting seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR before proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

These meetings replace the one-night listening session held in late winter over the past 15 years. Additional meeting dates and locations will likely be added.

Meeting date, time and location:

» Sioux City, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road

» Chariton, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 Hwy. 14

» Okoboji, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road

» Burlington, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starr’s Cave Road

» Iowa City, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Johnson County ISU extension building, 3109 Old Highway 218 South (search “Johnson County Fairgrounds”)

» Algona, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Water’s Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th Street

» Bloomfield, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63

» Creston, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room adjacent to the YMCA, Southwestern Community College, 1201 West Townline Street

» Decorah, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Decorah City Hall, 400 Clairborne Drive

» Dubuque, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta

» Jefferson, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., The Jefferson Depot, 509 East Lincoln Way

» Ventura, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Clear Lake Wildlife Unit headquarters, 15326 Balsam Ave.

» Waverly, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave.

» Des Moines, March 3, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway

» DeWitt, March 5, 7 p.m., DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th Street

» Sac City, March 5, 7 p.m., Sac County Conservation Center at Hagge Park, 2970 280th Street

» Toledo, March 5, 7 p.m., Tama CCB Nature Center at Otter Creek Lake Park, 2283 Park Road

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Calendar

SUNDAY

» Buffalo Bill’s Nebraska, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

» Youth fishing instructor certification, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

MONDAY

» Learn to Hunt: Turkey course, The Hebron Learning Center, Hebron. Also Feb. 10, 17, 24

THURSDAY

» Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Henzlik Hall), Lincoln

» Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Archery Lunch and Learn, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln. Also Feb. 13, 20 and 27

SATURDAY

» Wood Duck Day, Pawnee State Recreation Area (SRA), Lincoln

» Birds & Binoculars, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

Trophy Board photos: Nebraskans and their trophies

See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.

1 of 51

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started