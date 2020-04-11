While public boat ramps and fishing accesses are still open, boaters are reminded to abide by the physical distancing protocols recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Boat ramps were crowded with the warm weather. Only one boat should use a ramp at a time to help prevent contact with other boaters.

A day on the water can be calming right now. Just be sure to follow these recommendations from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to stay safe:

» Keep at least six feet of distance between you and other boaters and avoid popular areas where people may congregate.

» Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.

» Bring along hand sanitizer.

» Clean surfaces that others may have touched (e.g., boat dock handrails) with wet wipes.

With recent warm temperatures, paddlers also are ready to hit the water. Early spring paddling can provide solitude, exercise and an opportunity to see wildlife, but extra precautions are needed to stay safe.

The Iowa DNR recommends that paddlers wait for warmer weather to allow the water temperatures to rise slowly. It could be several weeks before water temperatures are ideal and safe as water and air temperatures continue to change.

“Air temperatures may feel warm in early spring, but the water is still dangerously cold and can be deadly to boaters,” said Todd Robertson, Iowa DNR river programs and water trails coordinator. “Cold water shock and hypothermia can set in quickly if you are not dressed and fall into the cold water.”

Stay away from wood or branch piles — deadly hazards that can pull a paddler under or pin them underwater. These are usually found on outside river bends where currents are strongest.

Review these simple safety tips before you head out on the water.

» Check your canoe or kayak for any needed repairs or maintenance after being stored for several months. Look for holes and leaks, make sure all hatch lids fit securely and check your paddle blades for signs of cracking or splitting.

» Dust off your life jacket, make sure all buckles and zippers work properly and look for holes and tears. Replace the life jacket if it has damage that cannot be repaired. Wear a life jacket at all times while on the water, regardless of your swimming ability. Not only do they help keep your head above water, they help maintain warmth.

» Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. Plan as if you were to be in the water at some point because “paddlers are just in between swims.” A wet suit or dry suit is a must. Do not wear cotton clothing — it fails to insulate when wet. Opt for synthetics or wool. Dress in layers so you can peel a layer off if overheated.

» Always bring along a dry bag with a complete set of extra clothes you can change into if you get wet, a first-aid kit and a protected cellphone or weather radio. Get out of wet, cold clothing as soon as possible. Pack plenty of water to stay hydrated.

» Let a friend or loved one know where you are going and when you are expected to return. It will be easier to find you if you need help.

While waters remain open to paddlers, social distancing is still required to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Only touch your own gear and avoid sharing drinks and snacks.

Trophy Board photos: Nebraskans and their trophies

See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.

1 of 51

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email