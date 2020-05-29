Major League Baseball confirmed Friday what has been assumed for months. Its 2020 draft will not take place in Omaha.
The initial plan was to hold the MLB draft at the Holland Center as a lead-up to the College World Series. There would have been an audience, including CWS and local high school players, for the nationally televised first round.
But the pandemic changed all of that.
The MLB draft will take place on June 10 and 11. And similar to the previous 11 years, it will be held inside the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J.
MLB Network and ESPN will broadcast the first 37 picks starting at 6 p.m. on June 10. It’s the first time the draft has appeared on multiple channels. Rounds 2 through 5 will begin at 4 p.m. on June 11 on MLB Network and ESPN2.
The draft had previously been comprised of 40 rounds spanning three days in June. Its timing often drew the ire of college baseball coaches — since the event often took place during the postseason tournament, sometimes even while games were being played.
MLB shifted its draft back a few days so it would be conducted after college baseball’s super regional rounds and before the start of the CWS. By moving it to Omaha, MLB officials hoped to piggy back on the city’s baseball fever — while also enhancing the event’s TV appeal by bringing probable early round picks to the Holland Center for a draft-day moment in the spotlight.
The plan was in place only for 2020, though. What happens next year is undetermined.
Reports have suggested that the MLB has considered moving its annual draft into the late summer. But those discussions presumably have been tabled as league owners and players try to negotiate on a plan to start the 2020 season.
