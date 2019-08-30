Nebraska volleyball defeats Creighton to earn 19th straight win over in-state rival

LINCOLN — Nebraska opened its 2019 season with a four-set victory over rival Creighton at the Devaney Center on Friday night.
Junior Lexi Sun paced a balanced NU attack, leading the team with 13 kills in the 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21 win. Sophomore Capri Davis recorded 10 kills and junior Lauren Stivrins added nine.
The Huskers have never lost to Creighton, and there were stretches Friday night when NU looked rather dominant. No. 2 Nebraska (1-0) had impressive 6-0 and 4-0 runs in the first game. It jumped out to a 10-3 lead in Set 3.
But the Jays never lost their composure.
They made key plays late to take the second set. And they hung around until the end in Game 4, which Nebraska ultimately clinched on an errant swing by CU senior Megan Ballenger.
Creighton redshirt freshman Keeley Davis was credited with a team-high 13 kills in her Jays debut. Sophomore Jaela Zimmerman, who’s from Lincoln, finished with a career-high 12 kills.
But ultimately, CU did not have enough firepower Friday.
Nebraska, on the other hand, had lots of attacking options. It perhaps did not deliver as efficient of an offensive performance as it would have liked — the Huskers hit .147 for the match.
But they got a big lift from Stivrins, who had just two kills in the first two sets. But she started to find a groove in Game 3, attacking repeatedly on the back slide even after CU adjusted to try to limit her effectiveness. Her ninth kill gave NU a 17-14 lead in the fourth set and forced a Jays timeout.
The Huskers still had to work to put the match away from there, though.
No. 18 Creighton (0-1) rattled off the next three points to tie the set at 17-17. There were four more ties from there — until a Jazz Sweet kill and a CU attack error made it 23-21. NU took the next two points to earn the match victory.
The Jays’ next match is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when they face off against No. 20 Baylor, which swept UCLA Friday. The Huskers will host the Bruins at 7 p.m. Saturday.
