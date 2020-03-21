Not every activity in Nebraska has been shut down by the coronavirus.
Although in winter mode, all the state’s parks remain open.
“As long as they’re practicing prescribed social space, the entire environment in our parks provides a great opportunity to recreate and enjoy something normal," said Jim Swenson, parks division administrator.
Park buildings are closed at almost every location, but playgrounds and restrooms are still available. They are being disinfected by staff.
There’s a lot to do, Swenson said.
Trout stockings have been done at several lakes, archery turkey season opens March 25 and there are many hiking trails to use.
“There’s lots of bird watching opportunities, especially with the bird migration under way," Swenson said.
He said parks will remain open unless otherwise directed by officials.
“This is an ever-changing situation," Swenson said. “We will continue to respond to any new information we get."
Nebraska State Parks
Fort Robinson State Park
Bison roam the canyons, hills, and grasslands of Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Fort Robinson State Park
Rick Brandt of Roca, Nebraska, saddles his mules at the Peterson Wildlife Management Area in Fort Robinson State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Fort Robinson State Park
Bighorn sheep are dropped gently at a site in Fort Robinson State Park near Chadron, Nebraska. The sheep were collected and airlifted to the park as part of an ongoing wildlife conservation and tracking effort.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Fort Robinson State Park
Texas longhorns from the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge enjoy the scenic surroundings of the Red Cloud Buttes at Fort Robinson State Park.
JAMES DENNEY/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Fort Robinson State Park
Rain hits Saddle Butte at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County, Nebraska.
MARK DAVIS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Chadron State Park
Mule deer weather a snowstorm on U.S. Forest Service land near the Black Hills Overlook on the west edge of Chadron State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Chadron State Park
The West Ash fire burns at Chadron State Park near Chadron Neb., in Dawes County. In 2012, a pair of wildfires forced authorities to close the park, cancel classes, and evacuate about 150 residents.
T.J. THOMSON/FOR THE WORLD-HERALD
Chadron State Park
Less than a year after the fires, green grass returns to the hillsides at Chadron State Park, but it will take decades to replace burned ponderosa pines.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Smith Falls State Park
Located about 25 minutes east of Valentine, Smith Falls State Park encompasses trails, campgrounds, and riverbanks along both sides of the scenic Niobrara River.
MATT DIXON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Smith Falls State Park
A historic iron footbridge leads to a boardwalk and the base of Smith Falls.
KURT A. KEELER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Smith Falls State Park
Smith Falls is the highest waterfall in Nebraska, standing at 70 feet tall.
MATT DIXON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Niobrara State Park
Overlooking the Missouri and Niobrara Rivers, Niobrara State Park gives visitors a panoramic view of the rivers and valleys below.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Niobrara State Park
Using GPS coordinates, geocachers at Niobrara State Park go in search of hidden treasures.
LINDA WUEBBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Niobrara State Park
A young whitetail buck can be seen through the trees along the road to Niobrara State Park. The winter months offer an exceptional opportunity to view wildlife in the park.
LARRY PORTER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Ponca State Park
At the entrance to Ponca State Park stands the Towers of Time monument, featuring three towers, a fountain, waterfall, and reflecting pool. The monument is a celebration of the region's natural and cultural environment.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Ponca State Park
Alicia Wielgus of Columbus, Neb., lifts a common carp out of a water tank at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Ponca State Park
Jonathan Wood of Roxbury, N.Y., prepares a barn owl for a demonstration during his Extreme Raptor show during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Wood showed falcons, owls, a bald eagle, and other raptors from around the world.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Ponca State Park
Birds take flight at Ponca State Park in Ponca, Nebraska.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
Eugene Mahoney State Park
An aerial photo of Eugene Mahoney State Park, Nebraska's most popular state park.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eugene Mahoney State Park
Ace, the horse, shows Melynda Schmit, of Kearney, Neb., how much he wants to be fed just before the horseback riding begins.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eugene Mahoney State Park
Rainy weather doesn't deter Kylee Batchelor, left, and Trent Barnes from enjoying Memorial Day weekend as they kiss on a paddle boat in E. T. Mahoney State Park.
BRYNN ANDERSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Platte River State Park
Geese ignore a sign at Platte River State Park.
PHIL JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Platte River State Park
Fifth graders from Plattsmouth Middle School take part in an archery lesson. Nearly 2,000 school children participated in the Outdoor Discovery Program at Platte River State Park, trying out activities such as fishing, archery, kayaking, shooting, and other outdoor activities.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Platte River State Park
Students from Fairview Elementary School kayak at Platte River State Park as part of the Outdoor Discovery Program.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Platte River State Park
"Glamping," a portmanteau of "glamour" and "camping," defines the effort to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Three new glamping cabins were unveiled last year at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indian Cave State Park
Park visitors climb the stairs to the cave at Indian Cave State Park.
JENNIFER WEINLAUB/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Indian Cave State Park
Emily Welch, age 6, and her mother Lisa Welch of Hamburg, IA, visit Indian Cave at Indian Cave State Park. On the cave walls, petroglyphs carved by Native Americans thousands of years ago can be seen.
JENNIFER WEINLAUB/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Indian Cave State Park
In 2011, high water from the Missouri River closed the lower roads along the river at Indian Cave State Park. Due to statewide flooding during March of this year, access to the cave and river has once again been restricted.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
