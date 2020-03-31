The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is suspending the sale of nonresident spring turkey hunting permits.

Concerns had been raised about people coming into the state to hunt and unintentionally spreading the coronavirus.

“We have had communities, hotels, some outfitters and residents that were concerned about having people knocking on their doors asking for access,’’ said Alicia Hardin, wildlife division administrator.

Nebraska hosts about 9,300 nonresident hunters every year. Suspending the sale of permits will cost about $1 million, but Hardin said the main concern is the safety of citizens and guests.

Nonresidents who have purchased permits will be able to use them, but will not be able to purchase additional permits.

About 1,000 permits were already sold to nonresidents, and they will receive a letter or email reminding them that if they come to the state they will need to follow CDC guidelines and letting them know that some facilities are closed.

“They should call ahead and make sure what is open,’’ Hardin said. “We’ll also offer them a full refund on their permit.’’

Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened March 25 for archers. The shotgun season opens April 11 for youth and April 18 for adults. All turkey seasons close May 31.

Hardin said Game and Parks is asking resident hunters to minimize their travel.

“We’re saying don’t knock on doors, make your contacts ahead of time or use public lands we have available,’’ she said. “If you see a lot of traffic on public lands, turn around.’’

Hardin said the good thing about turkey hunting is that it’s not done in groups, so it’s easier to maintain social distancing. The birds are also plentiful.

“You can do turkey hunting virtually everywhere in the state,’’ she said.

