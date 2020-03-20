The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission adopted 2020-21 waterfowl hunting season recommendations during its meeting Friday.

The 2020-21 waterfowl season dates are:

Early Teal: Low Plains: Sept. 5-20; High Plains: Sept. 5-13; Daily bag limit: six; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Youth Waterfowl: Zone 1: Oct. 3-4; Zone 2: Sept. 26-27; Zone 3: Oct. 17-18; Zone 4: Sept. 26-27; Daily bag and possession limits same as regular duck season

Duck and Coot: Zone 1: Oct. 10-Dec. 22; Zone 2: Oct. 3-Dec. 15 and Jan. 6-27; Zone 3: Oct. 24-Jan. 5 and Jan. 6-27; Zone 4: Oct. 3-Dec. 15; Daily bag limit: six (with restrictions); Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Dark Goose: East Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Niobrara Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; North Central Unit: Oct. 3-Jan. 15; Panhandle Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Platte River Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: five; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

White-fronted Goose: Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 6 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: two; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit

Light Goose Regular Season: Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 23 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: 50; Possession limit: none

Light Goose Conservation Order: East Zone: Feb. 8-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Daily bag and possession limits: none

Crow: Statewide: Oct. 15-Dec. 15 and Jan. 13-March 14

Falconry: Concurrent with teal, youth and regular duck season dates, plus, Zone 1: Feb. 25-March 10; Zone 2: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 3: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 4: Feb. 25-March 10

The commissioners also approved park regulations that ban the possession of alcohol at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas.

The trade of a 160-acre tract in Brown County known as South Twin Lake Wildlife Management Area for a 140-acre tract in Rock County known as Peterson Lake was also approved. The Rock County tract will be designated Peterson Lake WMA.​

