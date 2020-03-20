Early Teal: Low Plains: Sept. 5-20; High Plains: Sept. 5-13; Daily bag limit: six; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit
Youth Waterfowl: Zone 1: Oct. 3-4; Zone 2: Sept. 26-27; Zone 3: Oct. 17-18; Zone 4: Sept. 26-27; Daily bag and possession limits same as regular duck season
Duck and Coot: Zone 1: Oct. 10-Dec. 22; Zone 2: Oct. 3-Dec. 15 and Jan. 6-27; Zone 3: Oct. 24-Jan. 5 and Jan. 6-27; Zone 4: Oct. 3-Dec. 15; Daily bag limit: six (with restrictions); Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit
Dark Goose: East Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Niobrara Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; North Central Unit: Oct. 3-Jan. 15; Panhandle Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Platte River Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: five; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit
White-fronted Goose: Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 6 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: two; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit
Light Goose Regular Season: Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 23 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: 50; Possession limit: none
Light Goose Conservation Order: East Zone: Feb. 8-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Daily bag and possession limits: none
Crow: Statewide: Oct. 15-Dec. 15 and Jan. 13-March 14
Falconry: Concurrent with teal, youth and regular duck season dates, plus, Zone 1: Feb. 25-March 10; Zone 2: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 3: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 4: Feb. 25-March 10
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
The commissioners also approved park regulations that ban the possession of alcohol at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas.
The trade of a 160-acre tract in Brown County known as South Twin Lake Wildlife Management Area for a 140-acre tract in Rock County known as Peterson Lake was also approved. The Rock County tract will be designated Peterson Lake WMA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.