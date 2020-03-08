MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Nebraska concluded its regular season with its 16th straight loss, this one 107-75 at Minnesota.
It is the second straight game Nebraska's lost by more than 20 points, and the largest margin of defeat of the season.
Four different Gophers scored in double digits, including a career-high 26 from Gabe Kalscheur, who made eight 3-pointers. Minnesota shot 56% on its home floor, made a season-high 18 3-pointers and led by more than 15 most of the game.
Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 17. Jervay Green added 15, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 14.
With a 2-18 conference record, Nebraska finishes last in the Big Ten for the first time since joining the conference. The Huskers, 7-24 on the year, will play Indiana in the 14-11 matchup in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
Without Cam Mack and Dachon Burke — suspended indefinitely by Hoiberg on Saturday — Nebraska played with an underdog energy early and took a 6-0 lead. The score remained close for about 15 minutes, Nebraska with a crisp offense and zone defense. A spinning and-1 from Green made it 29-25.
Then Minnesota started to score in bunches. The Gophers made four shots in a row — including two 3s — and extended that 4-point lead to 12 after a Kalscheur 3-pointer in transition.
Minnesota made six of their first 10 attempted 3s, and 62% from the floor in the first half. A 14-2 burst in the final four minutes pushed the halftime score to 52-37.
Nebraska sleep-walked out of half, turning the ball over twice and allowing six Minnesota points in succession. Hoiberg called a timeout 1:10 into the half, but there were no fixes he could deploy that could stop any bleeding. The rest of the half was a wait for the final horn.
The 7-24 regular season is Nebraska’s worst record since the 7-18 season in 1963-64 under first-year head coach Joe Cipriano. It is the worst record by winning percentage since 1962-63, the final season of Hoiberg’s grandfather, Jerry Bush.
