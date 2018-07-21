Beideck: Americans Katie Ledecky and Lilly King have more swimming records in front of them

Two years from Tuesday is the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
On Wednesday in Irvine, California, the most important swimming competition in the United States before the 2020 Olympic Trials in Omaha will begin.
The national championships that run through July 29 will determine who swims for Team USA at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo from Aug. 9 to 12. The results of both meets will be used to select the U.S. team for the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Fresh faces and those seen at the previous three Olympic Trials in Omaha have reached the halfway point toward their next opportunity to represent the United States and chase their Olympic gold medal dreams.
While these events are important and give athletes and fans alike an idea of where they stand on the international stage, no event — save maybe the Olympics themselves — is more intense than a country’s Olympic Trials.
Many of the favorites in this year’s national championships already understand and appreciate the importance of the entire Olympic cycle. Performing well at nationals will give event winners and other top finishers an advantage both competitively and psychologically as they begin to gear up for Omaha.
Katie Ledecky remains the brightest star in swimming, both in the U.S. and globally. She still trains at Stanford, though she has turned professional.
Ledecky, 21, remains the gold standard in the women’s freestyle races 200 meters and longer. She’s not quite as dominating as Michael Phelps was on his way to becoming the most decorated Olympian in history, because he was so dominant in the butterfly and the individual medley.
The way her season is going, Ledecky seems primed to chase more world records this summer. In May, Ledecky set the world record in the 1,500 freestyle in 15:20.48.
But the 1,500 is not an Olympic event for women, just as the 800 free isn’t a men’s Olympic event. But it is still contested at non-Olympic year national meets and the world championships in odd-numbered years, and the longer the race, the more fun Ledecky seems to have.
Lilly King is ready to rumble again in the breaststroke. Her coming-out party in Omaha at the 2016 Trials led the then-Indiana freshman to take the international stage by storm and back up strong talk with a gold medal 100 breaststroke swim in Rio that will be remembered for decades.
King , now 21, won the 2017 world championships with world-record times in the 50 and 100 breaststroke. She’s the top seed in the 50 and 100 and No. 2 in the 200 in Irvine.
Allison Schmitt is still going strong for Pitchfork Aquatics, the club team run by Arizona State coach Bob Bowman. The 28-year-old Schmitt is seeded between sixth and eighth in three freestyle races.
One swimmer who was a world and Olympic champion earlier this decade is seeded 14th and 52nd in the two races she is entered in this week. Missy Franklin, one of the faces of the 2012 London Games, has battled shoulder and back injuries since 2014 and fell well short of winning an individual medal in Rio. The Colorado native won a gold medal in the 800 freestyle relay after swimming a prelim race.
Franklin has moved from northern California to the University of Georgia to train and attend classes but isn’t competing for the Bulldogs. The 23-year-old told the Associated Press in January that she wanted to work with Georgia coach Jack Bauerle, who was one of her coaches on her first national team at age 13.
Franklin will compete in the 100 and 200 free in Irvine. She is seeded 14th in the 200 (1:58.91) and 52nd in the 100 (56.32) in her first big step to try to make her third Olympic team.
With Phelps now retired — don’t anticipate another return for Tokyo — some new stars have begun angling for the berths Phelps owned over five Olympics.
Ryan Murphy won two backstroke golds in Rio, while Caeleb Dressel and Chase Kalisz each won two individual titles at the 2017 world championships.
There also are three veterans who are looking to remain in the mix and add to their decorated careers. Nathan Adrian is seeded second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free — Dressel is the top seed in both events — and defending Olympic 50 free champion Anthony Ervin is seeded sixth in his specialty.
And then there’s Ryan Lochte.
The 12-time Olympic medalist — six golds, three each of silver and bronze — is back in the mix following his suspension by USA Swimming for his well-documented shenanigans in Rio. Set that aside and focus on what Lochte has accomplished, and still can accomplish, in the pool at age 33. When he’s in the water, Lochte is still one of the sport’s fiercest competitors.
Adrian is 29 and Ervin is 37, and they’re among the best in sprint freestyle. Lochte is still one of the greatest in two events most swimmers don’t even like to think about — the 200 and 400 individual medleys.
To say those races, especially the 400 IM, are grueling is like saying George Brett was a decent hitter. Lochte is seeded fourth in the 400 IM (4:15.80) and seventh in the 200 IM (1:58.90).
Father Time is undefeated. That doesn’t mean Lochte is ready to stop challenging him just yet.
