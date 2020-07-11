20200712_spo_daum(2) (copy)

Mike Daum was a three-time Summit League player of the year at South Dakota State. The forward from Kimball, Nebraska, also finished No. 7 on the NCAA's all-time scoring list.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Mike Daum was back in his element this week, even if he was wearing a different colored uniform. And a different name across the front.

The former South Dakota State star from Kimball, Nebraska, was back in the national spotlight, part of ESPN's first live basketball broadcast in nearly four months.

Daum was the leading scorer for House of 'Paign in The Basketball Tournament this summer. The TBT is a 24-team, single-elimination event with a $1 million winner-take-all prize.

Primarily made up of Illinois alumni, House of 'Paign won its first two games, including an upset of the defending champions from Ohio State before it was eliminated Friday in the quarterfinal by a team of Dayton alumni.

"I'm focusing on one game at a time and focusing on winning the tournament," Daum said before the quarterfinal loss. "But in the long run, I think with us playing in prime time and on ESPN and playing well, it's going to be good for everyone in the tournament."

That includes Daum.

The tournament could open more avenues in his budding pro career. ESPN analysts raved about the 6-foot-9 forward's offensive skills during this week's games, saying NBA teams should be taking notice.

The three-time Summit League player of the year finished his college career in March 2019 as the seventh-leading scorer in NCAA history with 3,067 points. He played in the NBA summer league last year before signing his first pro contract with Monbus Obradoiro in Spain. He averaged 9.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 19 minutes a game.

But that season was cut short by COVID-19, and Daum said he was quarantined in his apartment for about six weeks.

"I did a lot of at-home workouts at that time," he said. "I played video games. It was a weird time not being able to get in the gym."

Daum was able to fly back to the U.S. in late April and has been spending time in Kimball.

"I just kind of worked out in my (high school) gym and stayed ready for whatever opportunity came up," he said.

Turns out, that was TBT.

The tournament in previous years featured 64 teams, but was cut to 24 this year due to the pandemic. Daum planned to play for Team Iowa, but they didn't make the field.

Daum knew House of 'Paign coach Mike LaTulip, and was added to the roster. "I was very lucky to get called up to a team," Daum said.

The slimmed-down Daum made an immediate impact, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a first-round win. Then against the Ohio State squad, he had 23 points and eight boards.

In the quarterfinal against Dayton, Daum hit a 3-pointer to cut his team's deficit to 39-37 early in the third quarter. But Dayton went on a 33-13 run and held on for an 83-76 win.

That capped the first 12 months since Daum turned pro, a year that had twists and some unexpected turns.

"It's been awesome," Daum said. "Having the opportunity to play professional basketball has been fantastic. At the same time, I got to go overseas and see the world a little bit.

"Each day I wake up and I'm just excited to see what will happen next."

