Check out a preview of Saturday's local college football action by The World-Herald's Gene Schinzel.

* * *

Wayne State (0-0) at Winona State (0-0), 1 p.m.: Wayne returns seven offensive and eight defensive starters, but the Wildcats also have a lot of new faces. Their roster includes 26 true freshmen and 25 transfers. Wayne’s defense is led by linebacker Tyler Thomsen, who was the NSIC’s top tackler in 2018. Winona was 8-3 last year.

Westminster (0-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (0-0), 1 p.m.: Wesleyan returns three offensive and four defensive starters from a 3-7 team. Jonathan Curti, in his third year as starting quarterback, has thrown for 5,751 yards and needs 303 more to become the school’s career passing leader. Westminster went 3-6 in 2018.

Valley City State (1-0) at Northwestern (0-0), 1 p.m.: No. 11 Northwestern returns 19 starters, including Tyson Kooima — who threw for 2,896 yards last season — and Jacob Kalogonis — who rushed for 1,275. Valley City beat Jamestown 20-14 last week as Louis Quinones rushed for 249 yards.

Dakota State (1-0) at Briar Cliff (0-1), 1 p.m.: Brodie Frederiksen rushed for 174 yards on 35 carries, helping Dakota State to a 33-30 double-overtime win over Dakota Wesleyan. Offensive miscues cost Briar Cliff in its opener, a 17-10 loss to Waldorf.

Doane (0-1) at Concordia (0-0), 6 p.m.: Doane looks to bounce back from last week’s 48-7 loss to Ottawa (Ariz.), a game in which the Tigers were outgained 567-186 in total yards. Concordia, meanwhile, returns experience. Ryan Durdon rushed for 821 yards last season and All-America linebacker Lane Napier led the NAIA with 142 tackles.

Chadron State (0-0) at Black Hills State (0-0), 6 p.m.: Chadron returns an experienced squad after going 7-3 last season. The offense is spearheaded by Dalton Holst, who has thrown for 4,935 yards and 36 touchdowns the past two seasons. Chadron leads the series with Black Hills State 58-15-2.

Peru State (0-1) at Evangel (1-0), 6 p.m.: Three of Peru’s four September opponents are ranked, beginning with No. 18 Evangel. The Bobcats couldn’t recover from a 24-0 deficit in a 27-14 loss to Missouri Valley. Peru was held to 223 yards of total offense.

Waldorf (1-0) at Dordt (0-1), 7 p.m.: Dordt, ranked 24th in the NAIA preseason poll, looks to rebound after losing its opener to Keiser. Dordt trailed 24-0 at halftime before falling 34-21. Waldorf gained 250 yards in total offense, but its defense led the way to last week’s 17-10 win over Briar Cliff.

