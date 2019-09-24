UNK’s first volleyball win this year didn’t count toward its record. Yet that victory has been instrumental, setting the tone for the Lopers.

UNK went to Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 24 and defeated Wyoming in four sets in an exhibition match. Wyoming, which is 5-6 after losing at Creighton on Saturday, was picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference.

“No question, I think that gave us confidence right away,” said UNK coach Rick Squiers, who added that his team had practiced for less than a week before the exhibition match.

Since that exhibition, the Lopers have rattled off 11 straight wins to start the regular season, sweeping seven of their past eight opponents. That includes a 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 win at then-No. 3 Washburn on Saturday.

Outside hitter Mary Katherine Wolfe said the Lopers that night had a similar mindset to the Wyoming match.

“We had an underdog mentality, which we don’t have very often,” said Wolfe, an Omaha Marian graduate who is second on the team in kills. “I think that helped against Washburn.”

That win allowed the Lopers to replace Washburn at No. 3 in this week’s NCAA Division II poll. UNK was sixth last week.

The Lopers returned five of their top six hitters from last year’s 33-3 team — Wolfe, Julianne Jackson and Anna Squiers all had more than 250 kills a year ago. But UNK did graduate its top hitter, Kendall Schroer, setter Lindsey Smith and All-America libero Ellie McDonnell.

“Ball control was a question mark coming into the year, but those got answered pretty quickly,” coach Squiers said. “And Julianne Jackson, to this point, has been the epitome of that senior leader.”

Jackson is averaging 2.92 kills per set to lead a balanced attack at the net. Lindsay Nottlemann leads the team in digs, while Maddie Squiers has settled in as the new setter.

Maddie — she and Anna are Rick’s daughters — was an NAIA All-America setter as a freshman and sophomore at Bellevue University before she transferred to UNK. After redshirting last year, Maddie is averaging 10.12 assists per set.

“We’ve been consistent and been good in serve-receive,” said Wolfe, whose sister, Annie, was the 2016 Division II player of the year when she played for the Lopers. “And Maddie’s done a good job of getting the ball to the hot hitter and distributing the ball away from the block.”

UNK will host two unranked opponents this weekend before playing at No. 14 Central Missouri and No. 11 Northwest Missouri next week. Rick Squiers can earn his 650th career win as UNK’s coach this weekend — his record with the Lopers is 648-88.

In other Midlands notes:

  • Wayne State took its first volleyball loss Saturday as it was swept by No. 8 Northern State, but the Wildcats still moved up two spots to No. 17 in the Division II poll.
  • Chadron State’s volleyball team, under new coach Jennifer Stadler, has already matched its win total from a year ago when it went 8-19. This fall, the Eagles are 8-2 and are 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 1993.
  • Doane men’s tennis player Jorge Chevez went 5-0 to win the singles title at the ITA Central-West/Southwest regional on Sunday. Chevez, who was the sixth seed, beat the top three seeds on his way to the victory. He downed top-seeded Alejandro Oviedo of Texas A&M-Texarkana 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the final. With the win, Chevez earns a berth to next month’s ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia.

