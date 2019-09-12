KEARNEY, Neb. — Central Oklahoma scored 21 unanswered points during a six-minute span in the fourth quarter to rally past UNK 28-23 on Thursday night.

UNK grabbed a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter on Darrius Webb's second touchdown run. Both scoring drives ate up more than six minutes off the clock.

But Central Oklahoma pulled within 17-13 with 10 minutes left and scored twice in a 60-second span for a 28-17 lead with 4:09 left. UNK scored with 51 seconds left on Alex McGinnis' pass to Luke Quinn, but UCO recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.

McGinnis went 10 of 21 for 231 yards and Sedarius Young had four catches for 160 yards. Webb rushed 25 times for 79 yards.

UNK, 1-1, returns to action Sept. 21 at Emporia State.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106