Check out a preview of Saturday's local college football action by The World-Herald's Gene Schinzel.

* * *

St. Francis (Ill.) at Morningside, noon

Defending national champion Morningside starts the season at No. 1. The returning weapons for coach Steve Ryan’s high-powered offense include Arnijae Ponder, an Omaha Burke grad who rushed for 1,683 yards as a sophomore.

Missouri Valley at Peru State, 1 p.m.

Peru looks to improve after a three-win 2018 — one of those was a 24-14 victory over Missouri Valley. Running back Tajh Eaddy is back for Peru after rushing for 554 yards last year.

Midland at Southwestern (Kan.), 6

Three of Midland’s four losses in 2018 were to ranked opponents, and the Warriors were picked fourth in this year’s GPAC preseason poll. Southwestern returns 1,300-yard rusher Keyshawn Wyatt.

Panhandle State (Okla.) at Hastings, 6

Hastings, which rallied from 10 down to win 26-17 at Panhandle last year, comes into this season needing to replace 1,300-yard rusher Tahj Willingham and All-America defensive back Anthony Murray.

Briar Cliff at Waldorf, 6

Briar Cliff had its first winning season (6-5) in program history last year. Now the Chargers return 10 players who earned all-conference honors in 2018. 

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106