Papillion-La Vista grad Jalen Allison's big play helped keep North Dakota State at No. 1

North Dakota State was on the verge of digging itself a deep hole against the No. 3 team in the country last Saturday.
Up 7-0, South Dakota State was at the Bison 10-yard line late in the first quarter. Quarterback Taryn Christion saw receiver Jacob Brown break into an open spot in the end zone.
But NDSU defensive back Jalen Allison cut in front of Brown, intercepted the pass and returned it 31 yards.
“I was kind of hiding behind the ref, so I don’t think (Christion) saw me,” said Allison, who was in zone coverage. “When I saw him looking over the middle, I broke.”
The first interception of the season for the Papillion-La Vista graduate turned the game around for the top-ranked Bison, who edged the Jackrabbits 21-17.
“It was immense,” NDSU defensive backs coach Joe Klanderman said. “It definitely changed the whole momentum of the game. Had he not made it, we would have been down two scores. It was the defense re-energized and settled down a little bit. It just kind of changed our whole mentality for the rest of the game.”
Klanderman, in his fifth season coaching NDSU’s defensive backs, has seen Allison make impact plays since arriving at Fargo in 2014. Allison is in his third year as a starter for a program that has won six of the past seven FCS national championships.
He’s started every game the past two years before an injury kept him out of last season’s national title game, when the Bison beat James Madison 17-13.
“He’s been one of my most favorite kids I’ve ever coached,” Klanderman said. “He has put so much work into his craft. That’s what’s made him a good player.
“He’s a tremendous leader. Everyone on the team looks up to him. As a coach, he’s exactly what you want.”
Allison’s experience showed last Saturday. He said his technique has improved over the years, and so has his confidence.
“When I was younger and got beat on a play, I’d get down and it’d mess up my whole game,” Allison said. “Now if I get beat on a play, it’s a short memory, come back and get the next one.”
Allison also leads the Bison in pass breakups and is tied for the lead in passes defended this season. Heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at No. 22 Northern Iowa, NDSU’s defense is putting up outstanding numbers again, allowing 9.2 points and 231.5 total yards per game.
But what Allison wants most is the chance to win another championship ring during his senior season.
“It’s been a great experience with great teammates and great coaches,” Allison said of his time at NDSU. “I’ve grown as a player and a man. They teach you to be accountable on and off the field. You have to balance football with school.”
Saturday's capsules
Lindenwood (2-3) at UNK (3-2), 11 a.m.: UNK hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2011, but the Lopers could top that mark. UNK is allowing 16.8 points per game, while the Lion offense is averaging 35.8 points. This could be the last meeting between the programs as Lindenwood announced Wednesday it’s leaving the MIAA to join the GLVC starting in July.
Wayne State (1-4) at St. Cloud State (3-2), 1 p.m.: Both teams are seeking an offensive boost. Wayne was held to a season-low 224 total yards and forced to punt 11 times in last week’s 27-10 loss to Bemidji State. St. Cloud managed 160 yards in a 45-10 loss to top-ranked Minnesota State. Nate Rogers needs 63 yards to become the seventh player in Wayne history to reach 2,000 career receiving yards.
Chadron State (4-1) at Adams State (3-2), 1: Both are on three-game winning streaks — Adams’ three wins have been by a total of 12 points, though. Adams averages 38.2 points per game and allows 49.8. Chadron QB Dalton Holst has been more efficient this year, completing 61.7 percent of his passes. Three of his receivers, Jackson Dickerson, Tevon Wright and Brandon Fullerton, each have more than 280 yards receiving.
Morningside (5-0) at Midland (4-1), 1: Morningside, which moved up to No. 1 in the NAIA poll this week, is led by QB Trent Solsma, who has thrown for 1,932 yards and 25 touchdowns. Morningside’s defense also has shut out its past two opponents. Midland is averaging 39 points per game and coming off an overtime win against Jamestown. Morningside won 36-15 last season.
Hastings (2-3) at Doane (3-1), 1: Doane will find out how it responds after last week’s 28-25 loss to unbeaten Northwestern. DB Chayton Crow leads the Tigers in tackles — he had 12 last week. Hastings tries to snap a three-game skid. Clark Livingston leads the Bronco offense with 798 yards passing and four TDs. This is the 117th meeting between the programs, the longest-running series in the state.
Dakota Wesleyan (1-4) at Concordia (2-2), 1: Concordia’s Jake Kemp threw for a season-best 224 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s loss to Dordt. Three of Wesleyan’s losses have come to ranked teams, and it’s averaging nearly 300 yards passing per game.
Dordt (3-1) at Northwestern (5-0), 1: A week after handing Doane its first loss, fourth-ranked Northwestern faces another tricky matchup. Dordt leads the GPAC in rushing while Northwestern running back Jacob Kalogonis is fifth in the NAIA in rushing (684 yards, 9 TDs). Northwestern is 10-0 all time against Dordt.
Briar Cliff (4-1) at Jamestown (1-5), 1: Briar Cliff has dealt with quarterback injuries during the first half of the season, but still is on the verge of matching a program-best win total. Briar Cliff has never won more than five games in a season — 5-6 in 2006 is its best finish.
Central (5-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (1-4), 1: While Wesleyan has lost three in a row, Central is ranked 23rd in Division III and off to its best start since 2009. Wesleyan will need another strong outing from QB Jonathan Curti, who threw for 269 yards and four touchdowns last Saturday.
NW Missouri State (4-1) at Pittsburg State (5-0), 2: Old rivals — Northwest holds a 26-25 series lead — meet with a lot on the line. Pittsburg is ranked sixth in Division II and alone atop the MIAA standings while No. 9 Northwest is a game back. Northwest’s Braden Wright, an Elkhorn South grad, has thrown for 1,212 yards and is tied for third in the nation in TD runs by a quarterback with six.
Baker (3-2) at Peru State (2-3), 2: Peru plays nationally ranked teams the next two games, beginning with Baker. Peru has won back-to-back games since losing to No. 8 Evangel on Sept. 15. In last week’s 24-19 win over MidAmerica Nazarene, Peru was outgained 388-267 but the defense recovered three fumbles and blocked a punt and a field goal.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
