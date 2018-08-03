You are the owner of this article.
Omaha South graduate Emil Radik Jr. was one of Omaha's 'most interesting athletes'

Emil Radik Jr.

Emil Radik Jr. came out of Omaha South to be one of the main offensive threats for Omaha University’s unbeaten 1954 football team.

In splitting time with Little All-American Bill Engelhardt, Radik was the Indians’ No. 2 scorer (60 points) and rusher (518 yards) as they went 10-0 with a 7-0 win over Eastern Kentucky in the 1955 Tangerine Bowl.

Radik, who was a longtime Omaha Public Schools administrator, died Wednesday. His funeral is Saturday, which would have been his 85th birthday.

Radik was a four-sport athlete at South — football, basketball, track and golf. In his senior year of 1950-51, he was on the All-Intercity League football team as the leading scorer in the conference, won the league’s golf championship in 1951 and was second in the 180-yard low hurdles at the state track meet.

His first two years of college football were at Nebraska, where he started the final game of the 1952 season. While at NU, he boxed in the 1952 Golden Gloves and was runner-up in his weight class. His final two years of football were at Omaha U, where he also ran track and golfed for the Indians.

The Baltimore Colts drafted him in the 11th round in 1955. After being cut in training camp, he started a game for Montreal in a brief stint in the CFL.

Radik was an Omaha police officer before and after serving in the Air Force, where he made its all-star football honor team three years in a row. He tried out again for Baltimore in 1960, catching a pass against the College All-Stars, and played in the mid-1960s for the Omaha Mustangs semipro team.

In 1960, World-Herald columnist Wally Provost called him “one of the most interesting athletes our city has known.”

Radik joined OPS in 1969. He retired in 1996 as a student personnel assistant. He earned a master’s degree from UNO in 1971 and a doctorate in education from NU in 1978.

In the World-Herald Publinks golf tournament, he was a three-time champion. When he was the Masters Flight runner-up in 2013, at 79, he was believed to be the oldest to play in a Publinks final.

Radik was married for nearly 62 years to the former Bonnie Matheson, who died in 2016.

Survivors include sons Robert, Matthew and Emil III, brothers George and Edward and sisters Phyllis Jirka and Anna Gilmore.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 F St.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

