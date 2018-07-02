Nebraska Wesleyan's Dale Wellman, known for offense, rides defense to Division III title

LINCOLN — During the offseason, Dale Wellman is used to fielding queries from fellow coaches about his offense.
That comes with the territory when your team averages more than 90 points per game every season.
But this offseason has been a refreshing change for the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball coach.
“Almost all my phone calls after the season this year have dealt with wanting to learn about our 3-2 defense that we ran the last 13 games of the season,” Wellman said. “That’s been nice. It’s been different for me because I consider myself first and foremost an offensive coach.”
If you subscribe to the cliché “Defense wins championships,” that switch to the 3-2 zone was instrumental in a historic run for the Prairie Wolves.
Wesleyan won its final 13 games, culminating with a victory over Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the NCAA Division III championship game. It was the program’s first national title, and the Prairie Wolves finished with a school-record 30 wins. It also earned Wellman The World-Herald’s Midlands men’s coach of the year honor.
Prior to the 13-game win streak was a 102-97 overtime loss to Simpson. At that point, Wellman felt that something needed to be shaken up on defense. That’s when the 3-2 zone came about.
“The guys on the team really made it their own,” said Wellman, who previously relied on pressing and playing man-to-man. “It fit this team perfectly. ... It changed my whole attitude toward zone defense.”
All five of Wesleyan’s starters were between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6. Wesleyan had Nate Schimonitz, Jack Hiller and Ryan Garver — long, active guards — up front in the 3-2 to go along with Deion Wells-Ross, the team’s best rebounder, and Cooper Cook, Wesleyan’s all-time blocked shot leader.
“We all fit our place in the 3-2 defense,” said Schimonitz, a Creighton Prep graduate who returned from an early-season injury to lead the team in scoring.
That defense transitioned to an explosive offense. The Prairie Wolves averaged 95.5 points per game, shot 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line. They made an average of 11.9 3s a game, and all five starters averaged more than 12 points a game.
That up-tempo style is what drew Schimonitz and many of his teammates to play for Wellman, who has an 83-32 record in four years at Wesleyan.
“It’s not even that we score a lot, it’s kind of the freedom that you’re able to do what you’re good at,” Schimonitz said. “That’s one of the best parts about Coach Wellman, he recruits to his style.”
Wellman said that when he was first a head coach, he ran a more conventional offense. But then he decided “to coach more to my personality, and that was to play faster.
“I love the spacing and how we’re able to play positionless basketball,” he said.
This year’s team was at its best in March, but the Prairie Wolves almost didn’t make it to March.
They weren’t guaranteed to receive an at-large bid to the Division III tournament, so they needed to win their conference tournament. Facing Central College in the final, Wesleyan trailed by 18 with less than 11 minutes left. But playing on its home floor, Wesleyan stormed back to take a 76-74 lead with 2:12 left before closing out an 82-78 win.
Wesleyan went on to win six NCAA tournament games, but Wellman said the conference final may have been the most memorable win in the late-season run.
“That game showed how experienced we were,” Wellman said. “We say body language screams, but during timeouts, we never saw any bad body language. That game gave us a lot of confidence going into the NCAA tournament.”
Wesleyan got to the Final Four by beating two top-10 teams in Platteville, Wisconsin. The Prairie Wolves first edged No. 8 Wisconsin-Platteville on its home court 79-78 when Schimonitz made a contested layup with three seconds left. The next night, Wesleyan shot 68 percent from the field in crushing top-ranked Whitman 130-97.
Once Wesleyan reached Salem, Virginia, for the Final Four, the Prairie Wolves had two more comeback wins in them, beating Springfield in overtime in the semifinals and then scoring the last six points in a 78-72 win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh for the title.
As it looks forward to a possible repeat, Wesleyan returns everyone except Wells-Ross, the team’s best rebounder and vocal captain.
“We’re really going to have a challenge now,” Wellman said. “We’ll have an X on our back, but we need to embrace that challenge as competitive guys.”
Wellman certainly is looking forward to the challenge, wanting to see if the team chemistry returns for another postseason run.
“What I’ve realized as I’ve gotten older is I just enjoy being around the team,” Wellman said. “I enjoy the coach-player relationships, and these guys keep me young. (When we practice) I have the best classroom on campus.”
Other finalists
Dalton Jensen, UNK wrestling: In his second year as head coach, Jensen led the Lopers to a 21-1 dual record as they won the MIAA regular-season and tournament titles. UNK also finished with five All-Americans as the team placed eighth at nationals.
Bob Ludwig, Peru State basketball: Coming off a 12-18 season, the Bobcats went 22-14 in Ludwig’s first year as head coach. His offense averaged 86.2 points per game, and Peru pulled a first-round upset of the top-seeded team at the NAIA tournament.
Jason Weides, Concordia soccer: The Bulldogs had never won more than 12 games in a season before they put together a 16-3-1 record. Concordia had three players score double-digit goals and it finished runner-up in the GPAC to national power Hastings.
