You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MIDLANDS MEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR

Nebraska Wesleyan's Dale Wellman, known for offense, rides defense to Division III title

  • 0
NCAA Div III Nebraska Wesleyan Wis Oshkosh Basketball
Buy Now

Nebraska Wesleyan’s Deion Wells-Ross, left, and coach Dale Wellman smile after the team’s win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the NCAA men’s Division III championship.

 Don Petersen

LINCOLN — During the offseason, Dale Wellman is used to fielding queries from fellow coaches about his offense.

That comes with the territory when your team averages more than 90 points per game every season.

But this offseason has been a refreshing change for the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball coach.

“Almost all my phone calls after the season this year have dealt with wanting to learn about our 3-2 defense that we ran the last 13 games of the season,” Wellman said. “That’s been nice. It’s been different for me because I consider myself first and foremost an offensive coach.”

If you subscribe to the cliché “Defense wins championships,” that switch to the 3-2 zone was instrumental in a historic run for the Prairie Wolves.

Wesleyan won its final 13 games, culminating with a victory over Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the NCAA Division III championship game. It was the program’s first national title, and the Prairie Wolves finished with a school-record 30 wins. It also earned Wellman The World-Herald’s Midlands men’s coach of the year honor.

Prior to the 13-game win streak was a 102-97 overtime loss to Simpson. At that point, Wellman felt that something needed to be shaken up on defense. That’s when the 3-2 zone came about.

“The guys on the team really made it their own,” said Wellman, who previously relied on pressing and playing man-to-man. “It fit this team perfectly. ... It changed my whole attitude toward zone defense.”

All five of Wesleyan’s starters were between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6. Wesleyan had Nate Schimonitz, Jack Hiller and Ryan Garver — long, active guards — up front in the 3-2 to go along with Deion Wells-Ross, the team’s best rebounder, and Cooper Cook, Wesleyan’s all-time blocked shot leader.

“We all fit our place in the 3-2 defense,” said Schimonitz, a Creighton Prep graduate who returned from an early-season injury to lead the team in scoring.

That defense transitioned to an explosive offense. The Prairie Wolves averaged 95.5 points per game, shot 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line. They made an average of 11.9 3s a game, and all five starters averaged more than 12 points a game.

That up-tempo style is what drew Schimonitz and many of his teammates to play for Wellman, who has an 83-32 record in four years at Wesleyan.

“It’s not even that we score a lot, it’s kind of the freedom that you’re able to do what you’re good at,” Schimonitz said. “That’s one of the best parts about Coach Wellman, he recruits to his style.”

Wellman said that when he was first a head coach, he ran a more conventional offense. But then he decided “to coach more to my personality, and that was to play faster.

“I love the spacing and how we’re able to play positionless basketball,” he said.

This year’s team was at its best in March, but the Prairie Wolves almost didn’t make it to March.

They weren’t guaranteed to receive an at-large bid to the Division III tournament, so they needed to win their conference tournament. Facing Central College in the final, Wesleyan trailed by 18 with less than 11 minutes left. But playing on its home floor, Wesleyan stormed back to take a 76-74 lead with 2:12 left before closing out an 82-78 win.

Wesleyan went on to win six NCAA tournament games, but Wellman said the conference final may have been the most memorable win in the late-season run.

“That game showed how experienced we were,” Wellman said. “We say body language screams, but during timeouts, we never saw any bad body language. That game gave us a lot of confidence going into the NCAA tournament.”

Wesleyan got to the Final Four by beating two top-10 teams in Platteville, Wisconsin. The Prairie Wolves first edged No. 8 Wisconsin-Platteville on its home court 79-78 when Schimonitz made a contested layup with three seconds left. The next night, Wesleyan shot 68 percent from the field in crushing top-ranked Whitman 130-97.

Once Wesleyan reached Salem, Virginia, for the Final Four, the Prairie Wolves had two more comeback wins in them, beating Springfield in overtime in the semifinals and then scoring the last six points in a 78-72 win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh for the title.

As it looks forward to a possible repeat, Wesleyan returns everyone except Wells-Ross, the team’s best rebounder and vocal captain.

“We’re really going to have a challenge now,” Wellman said. “We’ll have an X on our back, but we need to embrace that challenge as competitive guys.”

Wellman certainly is looking forward to the challenge, wanting to see if the team chemistry returns for another postseason run.

“What I’ve realized as I’ve gotten older is I just enjoy being around the team,” Wellman said. “I enjoy the coach-player relationships, and these guys keep me young. (When we practice) I have the best classroom on campus.”

Other finalists

Dalton Jensen, UNK wrestling: In his second year as head coach, Jensen led the Lopers to a 21-1 dual record as they won the MIAA regular-season and tournament titles. UNK also finished with five All-Americans as the team placed eighth at nationals.

Bob Ludwig, Peru State basketball: Coming off a 12-18 season, the Bobcats went 22-14 in Ludwig’s first year as head coach. His offense averaged 86.2 points per game, and Peru pulled a first-round upset of the top-seeded team at the NAIA tournament.

Jason Weides, Concordia soccer: The Bulldogs had never won more than 12 games in a season before they put together a 16-3-1 record. Concordia had three players score double-digit goals and it finished runner-up in the GPAC to national power Hastings.

Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Meet the 2018 All-Nebraska baseball team

Meet the 2018 All-Nebraska baseball team

Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.

The Return of Scott Frost

The Return of Scott Frost

The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…

Nebraska high school baseball record book

Nebraska high school baseball record book

The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.

Meet the 2017 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

Meet the 2017 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…

2016 All-Nebraska volleyball: State's aces on a mission

2016 All-Nebraska volleyball: State's aces on a mission

It was the most successful volleyball season ever at Omaha Skutt, and two seniors, Brooke Heyne and Alli Schomers, helped make it so. Joining them on the first team are Sarah Swanson of Elkhorn South, Jaela Zimmerman of Malcolm, Elise Baumann of Millard North, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Broc…

2016 All-Nebraska football: Earning their wings

2016 All-Nebraska football: Earning their wings

No two running backs have been more dazzling in the playoffs — this year or any year — than Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West and Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South. They were easy choices as honorary captains of The World-Herald’s 96th All-Nebraska team.

Meet the 2016 All-Nebraska softball team

Meet the 2016 All-Nebraska softball team

After all the ballots were cast, it was clear who the winners were in the voting for the 24th World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team. In this hectic election season, it was refreshing to endure limited lobbying and primarily positive comments from coaches about players as this campaign wrap…

More Husker recruiting news

More Husker recruiting news

Get the latest Nebraska recruiting headlines, as well as player cards for each Husker football commit complete with recruiting rankings, photos, videos and more.

Husker scholarship distribution chart

Husker scholarship distribution chart

How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.