Nebraska native Danny Woodhead savors family time after retirement from NFL

Ten years after his first NFL training camp, Danny Woodhead is enjoying a summer when his only focus is tucking his four kids into bed every night and doing what they want to do.
Over are the days when the former North Platte and Chadron State running back had to spend this time of year looking for a new place for him and his wife Stacia to call home for two-thirds of the year.
While he enjoyed his time playing for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, it’s time for the 33-year-old to be home this season in Omaha. Woodhead retired from the NFL in March and now has time for summer events such as the Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies.
Woodhead carried the CSG torch into Seacrest Stadium Friday night and lit the cauldron to signal the official opening of the 34th annual event. Before taking a lap around the field, Woodhead took some time to reflect on the importance of family and the football career that took him everywhere from Memorial Stadium to the Super Bowl.
Q: You’re a former CSG participant. In what sports did you participate?
A: I played soccer. That was one of the tournaments we’d come and play in every year. It was always a good time. It’s always cool to be a part of the games.
Q: They have been trying to get you to be the torch lighter at this event for several years. Was it just too close to the start of training camp?
A: I didn’t have a rule, but it was kind of a rule to not do anything before camp. Not just things like this, but anything. I have kids, man. People don’t understand that when you go to camp, you don’t stay with your family.
Q: You don’t get to see them much during that stretch, correct?
A: Right. You’re in a hotel, you’re in a dorm, for like close to a month. Whenever it comes to this time, it was off-limits because it was family time. Stuff like this could wait until a later date when I was done playing. At the end of the day, my kids and my family are very important to me.
Q: How are you feeling now that you’re four months into your retirement from football?
A: Overall health, I’m doing great. As far as mental, everyone wants to ask that question. I feel great. It’s nice to not be putting a lot of stress on my body.
Q: If somebody (from an NFL team) came calling midseason looking for a running back, would you take the call?
A: Nope. I’m done. I’m not someone who’s hanging on. I don’t have any desire to put on a football helmet again. I love the game, and I felt like, for the 10 years I was in it, I gave everything I had, and I loved it. Someone told me “You’ll know when you’re done.” I knew when I was done.
Q: Did you have some offers to play another season?
A: I never ended up getting an offer. Do I think there would have been offers? Yes. The biggest thing is, I didn’t want to move my family again. We’d live in Omaha for 3½, four months out of the year, and we lived somewhere else for about eight months.
Q: So you took the whole family with you every season?
A: I’m someone who’s not going to leave my family back. My family is too important to me and I want to be there for my kids’ lives. I wanted to be in the mix of their lives. If I want to take my daughter to ballet, I can take her to ballet. It’s just the everyday things, getting them ready for bed. I don’t want to miss those things.
Q: Have you decided what your next career path will be?
A: Honestly, this first year, I’m just taking a deep breath. I know that sounds crazy to some, but I’ve been go-go-go for 10 years. The last three months, it was weird at first, but it’s been the most refreshing thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m also looking forward to being a little more involved in my church, but that’s tough to do when you’re playing every Sunday.
Q: What are some of the most exciting things you’ll remember about playing football?
A: There’s not many things better than walking out and playing in front of 70,000 fans at the stadium, then millions on TV. If that doesn’t give you some sort of a rush, I don’t know what will.
Q: So you’re fine being back in Nebraska when the NFL season kicks off in September?
A: I want to be back in the state that I love. I want to be home. When you’ve been gone for so long, it’s awesome to be home and see my kids, but my siblings, my wife’s parents, that’s what life is about. That’s what’s really cool to me right now.
Q: Speaking of cool, you caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl from Tom Brady. What other football moments will stay with you?
A: That’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve experienced in sports. My whole family was there. My wife’s whole family was there. Honestly, something that’s right up there with that was being able to play in the state championship game with my brother and my dad as a coach (in 2001). That was pretty sick; that was cool.
Q: Do you get tired of people asking you for stories about Bill Belichick, Brady and Rob Gronkowski from your days with the Patriots?
A: Not really. I don’t mind it. It’s great that I got to play with arguably the best quarterback ever, the best coach ever, and all the great teammates who were there. Shoot, I don’t have anything but good things to say about Gronk. He was very selfless, but that’s how all those guys are. They’re more about the team than themselves.
Q: Which of the four towns you played in was your favorite?
A: San Diego. That’s where two of our kids were born, and I felt like it was a place where I finally felt respected. Maybe the better word is appreciated, because you’re respected wherever you play for your abilities. They were excited to have me there. We loved it there.
Q: Ever think about making San Diego home instead of Omaha?
A: It was awesome, and we loved it, and some people asked us why don’t we just move to San Diego. Nebraska’s home. You can’t understand that until you’ve lived there.
Omaha, Ne. Nov 16, 2002. Football Playoff. North Platte running back # 42 Danny Woodhead picks up first doen on 7 yard run in first quarter of Class A playoff ame with Millard North in Omaha Saturday. NP # 43, Mitch Williams supply block on MN # 8 Adam Shada. Millard North won the semifinal game.
Danny Woodhead lines up in the flanker position (like he did for much of the first posession), but on the second posession, he took off on a long touchdown run in the North Platte/Lincoln East game at Seacrest Field on Thursday, October 16, 2003, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
North Platte's Danny Woodhead, left, and Millard North's Jake Galusha are named to the 2003 World-Herald All-State team. They were photographed in the studio on Tuesday, December 2, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska.
New Mexico Highlands Carlos Alvarado (17), gets a hand on Danny Woodhead (3), as he chips away at the career, all-division N.C.A.A. rushing record as Chadron State College took on New Mexico Highlands during first quarter action in the Chadron State homecoming game in Don Beebe Stadium, Chadron, Nebraska.
Danny Woodhead (3), chips away at the career, all-division N.C.A.A. rushing record as Chadron State College took on New Mexico Highlands during first quarter action in the Chadron State homecoming game in Don Beebe Stadium, Chadron, Nebraska.
Danny Woodhead (3), chips away at the career, all-division N.C.A.A. rushing record with this first quarter touchdown leap as Chadron State College took on New Mexico Highlands during first quarter action in the Chadron State homecoming game in Don Beebe Stadium, Chadron, Nebraska.
Danny Woodhead (3), sits in a moment of reflection after a first quarter touchdown run as Chadron State College took on New Mexico Highlands during first quarter action in the Chadron State homecoming game in Don Beebe Stadium, Chadron, Nebraska.
Danny Woodhead (3), leaps for the goal line but was called out of bounds short of the goal on this 35-yard run in the third quarter as Chadron State College took on New Mexico Highlands during first quarter action in the Chadron State homecoming game in Don Beebe Stadium, Chadron, Nebraska.
New York Jets running back Danny Woodhead (22) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Giants Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
New York Jets running back Danny Woodhead (22) celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Giants Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead celebrates his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010.
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (39) runs past Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Spencer Johnson (91) for a touchdown as teammate Brandon Tate (19) leads him in during the first half of their 38-30 win in an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010.
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (39) raises the ball after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2010, in Miami. New England won 41-14.
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, center, breaks through Indianapolis Colts defensive backs Jerraud Powers, right, and Aaron Francisco, left, while scrambling toward the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter during an NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010.
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (39) is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive end Corey Wootton (98) and linebacker Brian Urlacher (54) in the first half an NFL football game in the snow in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2010.
With Boys Town football players Anthony Guzman (left) and Jacob Kramer (right), New England Patriots running back and Nebraska native Danny Woodhead answers students' questions during an appearance at the Wegner School in Boys Town Tuesday, May 3, 2011.
Danny Woodhead #39 of the New England Patriots answers questions from the media during Media Day ahead of Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (39) is tackled by New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, in Indianapolis.
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) celebrates after he scored his a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) powers upfield as Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Pat Angerer (51) and defensive back Josh Gordy (27) try to haul him down during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 14, 2013, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead dives over Washington Redskins free safety David Amerson and lands short of the touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. Washington defeated San Diego 30-24 in overtime.
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) fights for a pass with New York Giants cornerback Jayron Hosley (28) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead gives the first down signal after catching a pass in the overtime period of the Chargers' 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in San Diego. The victory put the Chargers into the playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) is slow to stand up after being injured on a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) is assisted off the field after being injured on a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Chadron State running back Danny Woodhead smiles on the sidelines after breaking the all-time National Collegiate Athletics Association's rushing record Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Ben Altimirano Memorial Stadium in Silver City, N.M. Woodhead broke the NCAA all-divisions career rushing record with the carry to surpass the previous record of 7,353 yards held by R.J. Bowers.
The pass to San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead, left, is broken up by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (55) on the last play of the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. The Kansas City Chiefs won 10-3.
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Kansas City, Missouri.
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead, left, celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Keenan Allen in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, in Cincinnati.
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead dives over Washington Redskins free safety David Amerson and lands short of the touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. Washington defeated San Diego 30-24 in overtime.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, walks onto the practice field with running back Danny Woodhead, right, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2012, in Indianapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the New York Giants in NFL football Super Bowl XLVI on Feb. 5.
New York Jets quarterback Erik Ainge (10) celebrates with teammate Danny Woodhead (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Giants Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
New York Jets running back Danny Woodhead, below, is tackled by St. Louis Rams defensive end Ian Campbell (69), linebacker Quinton Culberson (53) and Antwon Burton, blocked from view, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2009. The Rams won the game 23-20.
Danny Woodhead kisses his fiance Stacia Ries of North Platte after winning the Harlon Hill Trophy Friday evening in Florence, Alabama. Woodhead's selection marks the third time in Hill history that a player has won the trophy multiple times.
Chadron State FB University of Nebraska at Kearney Kearney Hub photo by Rick Tucker Danny Woodhead (3) carries the ball on the 1st play blocking for Woodhead is Chadron Ben Puffer (63) Chadron defeated UNK 28-16 during Thursday game held at UNK Foster Field.
Chadron State tailback Danny Woodhead bangs his way through the line of scrimmage for a 3-yard touchdown run against Adams State in the second period. Woodhead finished the game with 245 yards on 26 carries as the Eagles finished the season 11-0 with the 44-28 win.
North Platte's Danny Woodhead looks for running room against Lincoln Northeast during a game at Seacrest Field on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2002.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwest Missouri State's Jared Erspamer, left, takes down Chadron State's Danny Woodhead during their quarterfinal game in Chadron, Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 1, 2007.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
New York Jets running back Danny Woodhead catches a pass during the football minicamp, Tuesday, June 9, 2009, in Florham Park, New Jersey.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
New England Patriots' Danny Woodhead celebrates his touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010.
With Boys Town football players Anthony Guzman (left) and Jacob Kramer (right), New England Patriots running back and Nebraska native Danny Woodhead answers students' questions during an appearance at the Wegner School in Boys Town Tuesday, May 3, 2011.
New England Patriots running back and Nebraska native Danny Woodhead speaks to the media at the Wegner School in Boys Town Tuesday, May 3, 2011.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (39) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Denver.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
SCOTT HALLERAN/GETTY IMAGES
NFL player and North Platte native Danny Woodhead takes time after the exhibition to sign autographs for fans at the Omaha Country Club for the U.S. Senior Open Golf Tournament on July 10, 2013.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, in Cincinnati.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015 in San Diego.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Platte's Danny Woodhead, left, runs past Lincoln East linebacker Casey Roberts in the first half of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, October 16, 2003.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) hands the ball to fans after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead celebrates his six yard touchdown reception against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in San Diego.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Jets' Danny Woodhead runs during training camp in Hempstead, N.Y., Friday, July 25, 2008.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
