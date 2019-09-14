Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.

* * *

WAYNE STATE 19, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 13, OT: Andy McCance threw TD passes with three seconds left in regulation and in overtime to lift Wayne State to a home win. Trailing 13-6, Wayne drove 77 yards in 14 plays to tie it on McCance’s 5-yard pass to Jason Hawkins. After Wayne’s defense held Southwest Minnesota on its overtime possession, the Wildcats needed three plays to score, capped by McCance’s 10-yard pass to Mason Lee. McCance finished with 290 passing yards and 95 rushing as Wayne held a 550-185 advantage in total offense.

NORTHWESTERN 26, MIDLAND 25: Braxton Williams kicked a 22-yard field goal with five seconds left to give No. 11 Northwestern a win at Fremont. Northwestern trailed the entire day before driving 76 yards in eight plays in the last three minutes to set up Williams’ field goal. Midland was up 25-17 with 7:02 left after a Camdon Griffiths field goal before Northwestern scored a TD two minutes later to cut the deficit to 25-23. Midland’s offense was led by Noah Oswald, who threw for 196 yards, Adrian Kellogg rushed for 81 yards and two TDs and Austin Daniels had five catches for 142 yards.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

BUENA VISTA 27, CONCORDIA 24: Buena Vista erased a 24-0 halftime deficit, scoring the winning touchdown with 37 seconds left. Concordia then drove to the Buena Vista 16, but the Bulldogs missed a 33-yard field goal on the final play. Zac Walter returned an interception 79 yards for a score with 35 seconds left to give Concordia the 24-0 halftime lead. Wyatt Ehlers threw for 210 yards and two TDs for Concordia while Kearney Catholic grad Eric Pacheco had 10 catches for 226 yards for Buena Vista.

COLORADO-PUEBLO 42, CHADRON STATE 14: Pueblo, ranked ninth in Division II, took a 29-0 halftime and never let Chadron get closer than 21 after that. Dalton Holst was 21 of 44 for 293 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles outgained Pueblo 449-421. Travis Wilson led the Chadron defense with 14 tackles.

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 25, ILLINOIS COLLEGE 20: Jonathan Curti, who threw six TD passes last week, threw four more Saturday as Wesleyan is 2-0 for the first time since 2006. Curti went 19 of 31 for 269 yards, throwing three TDs to Kevin Tims in the first half — the first three TD catches of Tims’ career. Millard South grad Ryan Lawrence added 111 yards rushing for Wesleyan, which led 25-6 after three quarters.

HASTINGS 38, JAMESTOWN 21: Hastings controlled the opening half, bolting to a 21-0 lead and improving to 2-0. Jamestown closed to 24-21 in the third, but the Broncos tacked on a pair of fourth-quarter TDs. Brett Simonsen and Jesse Ulrich combined for 161 yards rushing and three TDs for the Broncos while Keiotey Stenhouse had six catches for 127 yards.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 38, WASHBURN 17: The Bearcats, ranked sixth in Division II, trailed 17-14 with five minutes left in the third quarter before scoring 24 straight points over the next 15 minutes. QB Braden Wright, an Elkhorn South grad, went 20 of 29 for 278 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a TD. Justin Rankin added 93 yards rushing and two second-half touchdowns. The Bearcats have won 15 straight in the series with Washburn.

MORNINGSIDE 56, DORDT 14: A 99-yard touchdown run highlighted the day for Omaha Burke graduate Arnijae Ponder, who rushed for 219 yards and three TDs for the No. 1 Mustangs. Bellevue West’s Joe Dolincheck threw for 279 yards and two TDs for Morningside, which racked up 30 first downs and 626 yards of offense.

TEXAS A&M-TARLETON STATE 56, DOANE 3: Tarleton, ranked fifth in Division II, was in control from the start and outgained the Tigers 609-84 in total offense. Doane (1-2) scored its points with 4:15 left on a 40-yard field goal by Millard South grad Bryce Cooney.

BENEDICTINE 48, PERU STATE 17: Benedictine, ranked second in the NAIA, rushed for 423 yards to drop the Bobcats to 0-3. Marquis Stewart led the Ravens with 253 yards and four TDs. Tajh Eaddy led Peru’s offense with 93 yards rushing and a TD.

BRIAR CLIFF 47, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 0: Briar Cliff scored touchdowns on a kickoff return, interception return and a blocked punt and also held Dakota Wesleyan to 40 yards of offense.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106