NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 49, WESTMINSTER 35: Jonathan Curti became Wesleyan’s career passing leader as he threw for 329 yards and six touchdowns in the Prairie Wolves’ opener. Curti has 6,080 career yards. Derrick Curtis caught five of those TD passes, which set a single-game school record. Curtis finished with six catches for 144 yards and helped Wesleyan build a 42-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
 
CHADRON STATE 48, BLACK HILLS STATE 31: After going scoreless in the first half, Chadron erased a 17-point deficit to win its opener. The Eagles trailed 24-7 midway through the third quarter before scoring 41 unanswered over the next 20 minutes. Dalton Holst threw four TD passes during that span as he finished 22 of 30 for 327 yards. Tevon Wright caught two of those TD passes. Sophomore Elijah Myles added 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Travis Wilson led CSC’s defense with 16 tackles.
 
DOANE 17, CONCORDIA 10: Running back Kyle Jensen scored on a 2-yard run with 9:28 left to put Doane ahead for good as the Tigers rebounded from an opening loss. Concordia led 10-7 at halftime, and it stayed that way until Jensen’s run. Bryce Cooney added a 33-yard field goal with 5:50 left. Both teams moved the ball through the air. Drake Davidson was 18 of 29 for 227 yards for Doane. His favorite target was Izaiah Celestine, who had six catches for 139 yards. Concordia’s Jake Kemp was 24 of 35 for 262 yards. But Doane’s defense stymied Concordia’s run game as the Bulldogs had 25 yards  on 28 carries.
 
WINONA STATE 37, WAYNE STATE 20: Winona shut out the Wildcats through three quarters, building a 23-0 lead en route to the win. Winona had 546 yards of offense as Owen Burke threw for 313 yards and three TDs. Wayne freshman Andy McCance threw for 284 yards and two TDs in his debut, but also was intercepted three times. Aaron Wright returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score for Wayne State.
 
EVANGEL 22, PERU STATE 14: No. 18 Evangel managed just 255 yards against the Bobcats but improved to 2-0. Peru was within 15-14 before Evangel scored with 10 minutes left. Noah Kasbohm rushed for a TD and threw for another for Peru, while Tajh Eaddy rushed for a game-high 91 yards.
 
NORTHWESTERN 47, VALLEY CITY STATE 7: Tyson Kooima threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 28-point second quarter. Jacob Kalogonis added 127 yards rushing and scored twice for Northwestern, ranked 11th nationally.
 
BRIAR CLIFF 13, DAKOTA STATE 10: With Briar Cliff down 10-6, Stanton Lee scored on a 12-yard run with 10 minutes left to put his team in front for the first time. Briar Cliff’s defense allowed 189 yards as the Chargers improved to 1-1 on the season.
 
DORDT 30, WALDORF 9: Dordt scored a touchdown in every quarter as Levi Schoonhoven rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Reynolds added 86 yards and another score.​ 

