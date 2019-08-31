Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.

* * *

MIDLAND 48, SOUTHWESTERN (KAN.) 17

Quarterback Noah Oswald accounted for six touchdowns as the Warriors rolled to a season-opening road win.

Oswald, an Omaha Roncalli graduate, threw for five scores and ran for another. He was 15 of 31 for 310 yards as Midland built a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Warriors rolled up 502 yards while holding Southwestern to 225, including less than 100 through three quarters. Midland had a 100-yard rusher (Keenan Smith ran for 101 and a TD) and two 100-yard receivers (Dalton Tremayne had six catches for 152 yards while Austin Harris had five receptions for 102). Both had two touchdown catches.

HASTINGS 40, PANHANDLE STATE (OKLA.) 22

Isaiah Jackson threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, helping Hastings jump to an early lead en route to the win.

Hastings led 28-7 after Jackson threw his second TD pass in the second quarter. Panhandle State cut its deficit to 28-22 by halftime, but Hastings pulled away from there as Keiotey Stenhouse caught his second TD pass. He finished with nine catches for 129 yards. Sutton grad Brett Simonsen led the ground game with 74 yards and his first career touchdown.

MORNINGSIDE 80, ST. FRANCIS (ILL.) 0

New starting quarterback and Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck went 23 of 28 for 316 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1-ranked Morningside led 56-0 at the half.

Tupak Kpeayeh (122) and Arnijae Ponder (116) both topped 100 yards rushing for the Mustangs, who held a 585-202 edge in total offense. Morningside has won 16 games in a row.

MISSOURI VALLEY 27, PERU STATE 14

Missouri Valley raced to a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter as it handed the Bobcats a loss at the Oak Bowl.

Peru cut its deficit to 24-7 with five minutes left in the half on a 40-yard pass from Noah Kasbohm to Tajh Eaddy and had a chance to get closer, but it failed to score on two trips inside the red zone. Peru’s final TD came on Jordan Willis’ 54-yard fumble return. Kasbohm finished with 135 yards passing to lead Peru.

WALDORF 17, BRIAR CLIFF 10

Waldorf shut out the Chargers after halftime to hold on for the win. Harlan’s Preston Mulligan threw for 181 yards in his Briar Cliff debut, but he was intercepted three times. Greg Henry rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers.

