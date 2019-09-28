Midlands roundup: Lutheran High Northeast graduate Korrell Koehlmoos's eight-catch game lifts Concordia

Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.
* * *
CONCORDIA 16, BRIAR CLIFF 14: Concordia forced seven turnovers — five Bulldogs recovered fumbles — and held Briar Cliff (3-2) to 191 yards of offense. After Jordan Spilinek kicked a 35-yard field goal with 13:14 left to make it 16-14, Concordia held Briar Cliff scoreless on its last five possessions. Jake Kemp threw for 265 yards and a TD for Concordia (2-2), while Korrell Koehlmoos had eight catches for 137 yards and a score.
DOANE 37, HASTINGS 12: Doane erased an early 10-0 deficit, scoring 20 in the third quarter to take control. Izaiah Celestine caught a 67-yard TD pass in the second quarter and scored on an 82-yard punt return in the third. Drake Davidson threw for 256 yards and three TDs for Doane, while Keiotey Stenhouse had 12 catches for 134 for Hastings. Doane outgained the Broncos 436-258.
MISSOURI BAPTIST 47, MIDLAND 44: There were seven lead changes in the first 17 minutes of the second half before Missouri Baptist’s Chris Baldwin scored his fourth rushing TD with 4:04 left to make it 47-44. Midland turned the ball over on downs on its final possession. Garry Cannon led Midland’s offense with 214 yards and two TDs on 24 carries, while Payton Nelson threw for 169 yards and four touchdowns.
PITTSBURG STATE 37, UNK 14: No. 18 Pittsburg erased a 7-0 deficit by scoring 27 straight points in an 11-minute span midway through the first half to improve to 4-0. UNK, which entered the game averaging 300.7 yards rushing a game, was held to 137 yards on 39 carries and 212 total yards. UNK forced three turnovers, but was 4 of 15 on third-down conversions.
CONCORDIA ST. PAUL 28, WAYNE STATE 21: Trailing 21-20, Darios Crawley-Reid scored on a 3-yard run with 3:00 left to lift Concordia to the win. Wayne, which took the 21-20 lead when Taurean Grady caught a 17-yard TD with 7:44 left, drove to the Concordia 46 on its last possession before turning the ball over on downs. Tavian Willis passed for 129 yards and rushed for 68 to lead Wayne.
NW MISSOURI STATE 59, CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 10: Imoni Donadelle returned the opening kickoff 99 yards, and the Bearcats were off to the races from there. Braden Wright threw for four TDs and a career-best 308 yards — all in the first half — as the No. 7 Bearcats led 52-7 at the half. The game featured a three-hour lightning delay.
COLORADO MESA 42, CHADRON STATE 30: Mesa returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the final 7:16 to secure the road win. Mesa took a 27-23 lead with 7:56 left, then added a pick six 40 seconds later. Chadron pulled within 35-30 with 1:39 left, but its final drive ended with another pick six with 21 seconds left. Elijah Myles rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Chadron (1-3).
BAKER 41, PERU STATE 14: Nigil Graves-Houston rushed for 150 yards and two TDs to lead No. 22 Baker. Peru was able to intercept Baker four times, but the Bobcat offense was held to 170 yards.
NORTHWESTERN 45, JAMESTOWN 6: Jacob Kalogonis rushed for 179 yards and three TDs, while Tyson Kooima threw for 260 yards and three more TDs as the No. 8 Red Raiders improved to 4-0.
DORDT 57, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 22: Dordt gained 697 yards, including 563 on the ground, as Noah Clayberg rushed for 222, threw for 134 and accounted for three touchdowns.
Throughout the year, The Omaha World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.