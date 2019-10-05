Midlands roundup: Jamestown defeats Concordia in four-overtime mud bowl

On a muddy field in North Dakota, Jamestown downed the Bulldogs on Sean Fenelon’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth OT.

 CONCORDIA ATHLETICS

Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.

* * *

UNK 45, NORTHEASTERN STATE 10: UNK rushed for 593 yards, 399 coming before halftime, finishing 6 yards shy of the school record for rushing yards in a game. Five Lopers rushed for at least 74 yards, led by David Goodwin (157), Darrius Webb (143) and Garrett Meyer (113). Jacey Nutter led the UNK defense with 12 tackles in his first collegiate start.

WAYNE STATE 30, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 7: Wayne rolled up 376 yards rushing to improve to 2-3. Tavian Willis had 148 yards on eight carries, while Devin Merkuris added 106 yards and a score on 18 attempts. Wayne ran the ball 50 times and threw it six times. Nicholas Joynt led a solid Wayne defense with 14 tackles, while J’Von France had a 41-yard pick six.

NW MISSOURI STATE 34, EMPORIA STATE 23: The No. 7 Bearcats rallied from a 17-12 halftime deficit, scoring 19 third-quarter points to improve to 5-0. Braden Wright hit Imoni Donadelle on a 57-yard TD pass in the first minute of the second half to set the tone. Northwest has defeated Emporia 27 straight times.

DOANE 38, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 20: Drake Davidson threw two TD passes in the first four minutes of the second half, giving Doane a 31-7 lead en route to its third win. Davidson threw for 268 yards on the day, Izaiah Celestine had four catches for 124 yards, and Jamaine Derogene rushed for 90 yards and a score. Doane’s defense held Wesleyan to 205 yards of offense.

JAMESTOWN 13, CONCORDIA 10, 4OT: On a muddy field in North Dakota, Jamestown downed the Bulldogs on Sean Fenelon’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth OT. Offenses struggled with the rainy conditions as Concordia held a 198-190 edge in total offense. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation. Ryan Durdon led Concordia’s offense with 118 yards and a TD on 35 carries. Lane Napier led the defense with 18 tackles.

BRIAR CLIFF 13, MIDLAND 7: Briar Cliff was held to 195 yards on the day, but two Greg Henry touchdown runs in the first half were enough for the Chargers to win on the road. Midland scored with 10:24 left on Payton Nelson’s 11-yard run. But Nelson was intercepted on Midland’s next two possessions — Briar Cliff picked off four passes on the day — as the Warriors lost by less than a touchdown for the third time this season.

MORNINGSIDE 69, HASTINGS 13: No. 1 Morningside outgained Hastings 637-249, which included 427 yards on the ground. Three Mustangs topped the century mark — Tupak Kpeayeh (142), Arnijae Ponder (130) and Anthony Sims (102). That trio combined to rush for seven TDs. Joe Dolincheck added 210 yards passing. Keiotey Stenhouse had eight catches for 106 yards and a TD for Hastings.

WESTERN COLORADO 33, CHADRON STATE 32: Chadron erased a 24-6 second-quarter deficit, taking a 32-27 lead on Justin Cauley’s 1-yard run with 3:04 left. But Western answered 29 seconds later on a 47-yard pass, then Chadron turned the ball over on downs, losing its fourth straight. Dalton Holst threw for 256 yards and three TDs for Chadron, while Cole Thurness had seven catches for 100 yards and two TDs.

SIMPSON 29, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 21: Simpson built a 20-7 lead in the third quarter and held the lead the rest of the way to hand Wesleyan its first loss. Jonathan Curti led Wesleyan, going 23 of 38 for 303 yards and three TDs, while Derrick Curtis had six catches for 108 yards and a score.

CENTRAL METHODIST 36, PERU STATE 14: Central Methodist erased a 14-3 halftime deficit by dominating the second half. Katavious Taylor had eight catches for 214 yards and three TDs for Central. Tajh Eaddy led Peru with 95 yards and a TD on 33 carries — he had 81 yards by halftime.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106