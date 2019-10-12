Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.

DOANE 28, JAMESTOWN 21: Jamaine Derogene scored on an 8-yard run with eight seconds left to lift Doane to its third straight win. That capped a seven-play, 52-yard drive. Doane, which trailed 21-14 with five minutes left, also got three TDs passes from Drake Davidson, who threw for 268 yards. Levi Sudbeck had two TD catches, while Izaiah Celestine had six catches for 109 yards and a TD. Riley Homolka had eight tackles, including two sacks.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI ST. 38, PITTSBURG STATE 17: Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright did most of his damage with his feet, rushing for 172 yards and a TD on 17 carries as the No. 7 Bearcats won at Arrowhead Stadium. Wright also threw for 102 yards as Northwest built a 28-7 first-half lead. Sam Phillips, from Tabor, Iowa, and Fremont-Mills High School, had a career-high 11 tackles to lead Northwest’s defense.

MIDLAND 61, HASTINGS 20: Midland snapped a four-game skid by racking up 667 yards of offense. Omaha Roncalli grad Noah Oswald accounted for seven TDs, including going 22 of 36 for 304 yards and five TDs. Millard North’s Adrian Kellogg rushed for a team-best 105 yards, while Millard West’s Austin Harris had four catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

CONCORDIA 24, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 17: Jake Kemp threw for 296 yards and three TDs to lead Concordia. His third TD pass put the Bulldogs up 24-10 with 9:30 left. Cayden Beran had nine catches for 130 yards, while Lane Castaneda had four catches for 85 yards and two TDs. Lane Napier had nine tackles and an interception to lead Concordia’s defense, which recorded six sacks.

UNK 44, LINCOLN 0: UNK racked up 393 yards rushing in rolling to an MIAA road win. Dayton Sealey from Hastings St. Cecilia rushed for a career-best 138 yards to lead the offense. It was UNK’s second shutout since joining the MIAA in 2012 — the Lopers allowed just 147 yards.

CHADRON STATE 42, ADAMS STATE 23: Chadron trailed 16-0 in the second quarter before seizing control and snapping a four-game skid. Dalton Holst threw four TDs passes in the final nine minutes of the first half to put Chadron up 28-16 at halftime. Holst threw for 328 yards, and Tevon Wright had seven catches for 114 yards and two TDs.

MORNINGSIDE 49, BRIAR CLIFF 14: Omaha Burke grad Arnijae Ponder became the third back in Morningside history to top 3,000 career yards as he rushed for 158 yards and three TDs. No. 1 Morningside scored the first 49 points as Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck went 21 of 25 for 342 yards and two TDs. Bo Els and Austin Johnson each had more than 100 yards receiving.

MINNESOTA DULUTH 21, WAYNE STATE 7: No. 23 Duluth scored twice in the fourth quarter and held Wayne to minus-5 yards of offense after halftime. Wayne, which tied it 7-7 on Tavian Willis’ 2-yard run with nine seconds left before halftime, was held to 106 yards on the day.

WARTBURG 61, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 7: Nebraska Wesleyan scored on its opening possession, but it was all No. 11 Wartburg after that. Noah Dodd went 15 of 18 and threw for five TDs for unbeaten Wartburg, while Jonathan Curti threw for 168 yards for Wesleyan.

NORTHWESTERN 35, DORDT 6: Tyson Kooima threw for 164 yards, rushed for 125 and accounted for four touchdowns for the No. 7 Red Raiders, who held Dordt to 254 yards of offense.

