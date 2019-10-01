Naomi Pedroza’s hat trick during Northeast Community College’s win Saturday has become the norm rather than the exception.

Pedroza, a freshman from Hastings, has recorded hat tricks in five of Northeast’s past seven games, scoring 19 goals during that span. In 12 games for the Hawks (10-2), Pedroza has 24 goals, the sixth-most in the NJCAA this season.

The 5-foot-3 Pedroza was the leading scorer for Hastings High last spring when she led the Tigers to the Class B state tournament, so Northeast women’s soccer coach Chad Miller had high expectations for this fall.

Miller just didn’t see this kind of production coming.

“It’s hard to explain. She has great speed, but her feel around the ball is so unique. She does things with the ball that you wouldn’t expect her to do,” Miller said.

“There’s times when I turn to our coaches and other players and say, ‘How did she do that?’ And it’s not a fluke. She does it consistently.”

Pedroza’s season took off during the second week of September when she scored 11 goals in three games, which earned her the NJCAA national player of the week honor.

Since then, she’s scored eight goals in four matches. The only team to shut out the Hawks has been Iowa Western as the Reivers won 3-0 on Sept. 24.

Miller said Pedroza typically plays between 40 and 60 minutes each game. In Saturday’s 6-0 win against Hawkeye Community College, for example, Pedroza scored her three goals in the first 28 minutes.

“That’s kind of been the routine,” Miller said. “Every time she scores three or four goals, we take her out. She goes out and does her stuff and does it quickly.

“And she’s so modest. She sees the recognition she gets, but she doesn’t let that affect her.”

Pedroza is part of a high-scoring offense that averages 4.5 goals a game. Three other Hawks have at least four goals, while Kahrena Thompson leads the team with nine assists.

Northeast’s defense also has allowed just eight goals this season. Three of those came in a six-minute span by Iowa Western.

“They’re very talented back there,” said Miller, who also coaches Northeast’s men’s team. “They just want to do what they can to win the game.”

At 10-2, Northeast’s young program is having one of its best seasons. The Hawks went 8-7-1 last year, won 12 games in 2017 and were 4-11-2 in their inaugural season in 2016.

Miller said his team’s conference schedule is very competitive. That continues Wednesday when it plays at North Iowa Area.

In other Midlands notes:

  • UNK (13-0) dropped one spot to No. 4 in this week’s NCAA Division II volleyball poll, while Wayne State (12-1) moved up two spots to 15th. Both teams are preparing for challenges: UNK visits the Nos. 10 and 13 teams this weekend, while Wayne faces No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul.
  • Western Nebraska Community College has won seven straight matches and is ranked 18th in this week’s NJCAA Division I volleyball poll. Iowa Western moved up six spots to eighth in the poll.
  • The fall portion of the GPAC golf championships was played over the weekend, and Morningside is in control of both tournaments. Through 36 holes, Morningside leads the men’s event by 34 strokes and the women’s event by 51. The tournament’s final 36 holes will be played in April.

