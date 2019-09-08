David Johnson

Johnson finished week one with 18 rushes for 82 yards; 6 receptions for 55 yards and 1 TD.

 Darryl Webb/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arizona

David Johnson (Northern Iowa): 18 rushes for 82 yards; 6 receptions for 55 yards and 1 TD.

Chris Jones (Nebraska): Three solo tackles and 1 pass deflection.

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): 1 tackle.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): 1 punt for 56 yards; 1 punt inside the 20.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): 2 tackles (1 solo); 1 punt return for 10 yards.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 6 rushes for 18 yards; 1 reception for 27 yards.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Three tackles (2 solo); 2 pass deflections.

Cincinnati

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): 1 solo tackle.

Cleveland Browns

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 tackles for a loss.

Dallas

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 5 for 5 on extra points.

Detroit

Mike Daniels (Iowa): 1 tackle.

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): 6 receptions for 131 yards and 1 touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): 7 tackles (5 solo)

L.A. Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 tackle for a loss. 1 kick return for 43 yards. 1 fumble.

Los Angeles Rams

Austin Blythe (Iowa): One fumble recovery.

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 3 for 4 on field goals (long 56), 3 for 3 on extra points.

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): One tackle.

Minnesota

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): 1 solo tackle.

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): 2 rushes for 8 yards.

New England Patriots

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): 8 rushes for 44 yards; 5 receptions for 41 yards.

New York Jets

Quincy Enunwa (Nebraska): 1 reception for -4 yards. One fumble.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): 8 receptions for 54 yards.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Colorado St./Boys Town): 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): 7 tackles (6 solo), 1 tackle for a loss.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): 4 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for a loss.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106