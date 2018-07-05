A roundup of local athletes that are playing professional baseball as published in The World-Herald on July 6.

* * *

Midlanders in the majors

Batters

Alex Gordon, Lincoln SE/Nebraska, Royals, 243 ab, 60 hits, 5 hr, 15 rbi, .247 avg

Pitchers

Ty Blach, Creighton, Giants, 82 ip, 5-5, 4.28 era, 43 k

Jake Diekman, Wymore/Doane, Rangers, 29.1 ip, 1-1, 2 saves, 3.68 era, 35 k

*Brian Duensing, Millard South/NU, Cubs, 26 ip, 2-0, 1 save, 6.92 era, 17 k

Dan Jennings, Nebraska, Brewers, 40.2 ip, 3-2, 3.54 era, 31 k

Jake Petricka, Iowa Western, Blue Jays, 12 ip, 0-0, 5.25 era, 7 k

Tony Watson, Nebraska, Giants, 39.1 ip, 2-2, 1.60 era, 41 k

Mike Zagurski, Millard North, Brewers, 0 ip, 0-1

Midlanders in the minors

Batters

Cody Asche, Nebraska, Las Vegas (AAA), Mets, 185 ab, 44 hits, 8 hr, 31 rbi, .238 avg

Anthony Bemboom, Iowa Western/Creighton, Albuquerque (AAA), Rockies, 124 ab, 24 hits, 4 hr, 14 rbi, .194 avg

Alec Bohm, Omaha Roncalli, Williamsport (Short A), Phillies, 38 ab, 7 hits, 2 rbi, .184 avg

Ryan Boldt, Nebraska, Montgomery (AA), Rays, 241 ab, 66 hits, 7 hr, 34 rbi, .274 avg

Clark Brinkman, Creighton, GCL Tigers (Rookie), Tigers, 44 ab, 13 hits, 8 rbi, .295 avg

Galli Cribbs, Bellevue, Jackson (AA), D-backs, 237 ab, 56 hits, 3 hr, 23 rbi, .236 avg

Michael Emodi, Creighton Prep/CU, Burlington (Rookie), Royals, 13 ab, 2 hits, 1 rbi, .154 avg

Michael Gerber, Creighton, Toledo (AAA), Tigers, 202 ab, 44 hits, 8 hr, 24 rbi, .218 avg

Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Charlotte (AAA), White Sox, 225 ab, 49 hits, 3 hr, 19 rbi, .218 avg

Trey Hair, Norris, Bowling Green (Low A), Rays, 38 ab, 12 hits, 2 rbi, .316 avg

Nicky Lopez, Creighton, Omaha (AAA), Royals, 25 ab, 8 hits, 2 hr, 4 rbi, .320 avg

Jake Meyers, Omaha Westside/NU, Buies Creek (High A), Astros, 57 ab, 11 hits, 1 hr, 6 rbi, .193 avg

David Parrett, Iowa Western, Hudson Valley (Short A), Rays, 15 ab, 4 hits, 1 rbi, .267 avg

Jake Peter, Creighton, Oklahoma City (AAA), Dodgers, 207 ab, 47 hits, 5 hr, 21 rbi, .227 avg

Jakson Reetz, Norris, Hickman Potomac (High A), Nationals, 150 ab, 31 hits, 3 hr, 18 rbi, .207 avg

Scott Schreiber, Nebraska, Quad Cities (Low A), Astros, 38 ab, 8 hits, 2 rbi, .211 avg

Jake Scudder, Iowa Western, Hagerstown (Low A), Nationals, 131 ab, 32 hits, 4 hr, 29 rbi, .244 avg

Elliot Soto, Creighton, Albuquerque (AAA), Rockies, 134 ab, 40 hits, 1 hr, 17 rbi, .299 avg

*Cole Stobbe, Millard West, Lakewood (Low A), Phillies, 43 ab, 9 hits, 1 hr, 7 rbi, .209 avg

Dom Thompson-Williams, SC East/Iowa Western, Tampa (High A), Yankees, 138 ab, 38 hits, 7 hr, 24 rbi, .275 avg

Damek Tomscha, SC North/Iowa Western, Lehigh Valley (AAA), Phillies, 72 ab, 15 hits, 2 hr, 8 rbi, .208 avg

Jesse Wilkening, Nebraska, Williamsport (Short A), Phillies, 7 ab, 1 hit, 1 rbi, .143 avg

Pitchers

Luis Alvarado, Nebraska, Orem (Rookie), Angels, 3.2 ip, 0-0, 7.36 era, 1 k

Aaron Bummer, Nebraska, Charlotte (AAA), White Sox, 11.2 ip, 1-2, 4.63 era, 16 k

Tyler Cloyd, Bellevue East/UNO, New Orleans (AAA), Marlins, 25 ip, 1-2, 6.12 era, 20 k

*David Gerber, Creighton, Clinton (Low A), Mariners, 12.1 ip, 2-1, 1 save, 2.92 era, 13 k

Nate Griep, Millard West, Biloxi (AA), Brewers, 33.2 ip, 1-1, 23 saves, 3.74 era, 32 k

Max Knutson, Nebraska, Delmarva (Low A), Orioles, 5.2 ip, 0-0, 1.59 era, 3 k

Kyle Kubat, Creighton Prep/NU, Winston-Salem (High A), White Sox, 43 ip, 2-1, 1 save, 1.67 era, 36 k

Rollie Lacy, Creighton, South Bend (Low A), Cubs, 66.1 ip, 3-1, 2.17 era, 76 k

A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Toledo (AAA), Tigers, 69.2 ip, 5-4, 6.59 era, 45 k

Michael Mariot, Nebraska, Omaha (AAA), Royals, 13 ip, 1-1, 3.46 era, 13 k

Josh Roeder, Nebraska, Jupiter (High A), Marlins, 31.1 ip, 3-2, 4.02 era, 23 k

Kurt Spomer, Honey Creek/Creighton, Erie (AA), Tigers, 20.1 ip, 2-0, 1 save, 2.66 era, 8 k

*Erik Swanson, Iowa Western, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA), Yankees, 24.2 ip, 1-1, 5.11 era, 29 k

Ryan Tapani, Creighton, Auburn (Short A), Nationals, 5 ip, 0-1, 7.20 era, 5 k

Sam Tewes, Waverly, Springfield (AA), Cardinals, 16 ip, 0-2, 6.75 era, 11 k

Daniel Tillo, SC North/Iowa Western, Wilmington (High A), Royals, 40.2 ip, 2-1, 3.10 era, 38 k

John Timmins, Bellevue, Augusta (Low A), Giants, 11.1 ip, 0-0, 1 save, 6.35 era, 20 k

Pat Venditte, Omaha Central/CU, Oklahoma City (AAA), Dodgers, 37 ip, 3-2, 2 saves, 1.95 era, 45 k

Jacob Voss, Creighton, Orem (Rookie), Angels, 3.1 ip, 0-0, 0.00 era, 6 k