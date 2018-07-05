A roundup of local athletes that are playing professional baseball as published in The World-Herald on July 6.
Midlanders in the majors
Alex Gordon, Lincoln SE/Nebraska, Royals, 243 ab, 60 hits, 5 hr, 15 rbi, .247 avg
Ty Blach, Creighton, Giants, 82 ip, 5-5, 4.28 era, 43 k
Jake Diekman, Wymore/Doane, Rangers, 29.1 ip, 1-1, 2 saves, 3.68 era, 35 k
*Brian Duensing, Millard South/NU, Cubs, 26 ip, 2-0, 1 save, 6.92 era, 17 k
Dan Jennings, Nebraska, Brewers, 40.2 ip, 3-2, 3.54 era, 31 k
Jake Petricka, Iowa Western, Blue Jays, 12 ip, 0-0, 5.25 era, 7 k
Tony Watson, Nebraska, Giants, 39.1 ip, 2-2, 1.60 era, 41 k
Mike Zagurski, Millard North, Brewers, 0 ip, 0-1
Midlanders in the minors
Cody Asche, Nebraska, Las Vegas (AAA), Mets, 185 ab, 44 hits, 8 hr, 31 rbi, .238 avg
Anthony Bemboom, Iowa Western/Creighton, Albuquerque (AAA), Rockies, 124 ab, 24 hits, 4 hr, 14 rbi, .194 avg
Alec Bohm, Omaha Roncalli, Williamsport (Short A), Phillies, 38 ab, 7 hits, 2 rbi, .184 avg
Ryan Boldt, Nebraska, Montgomery (AA), Rays, 241 ab, 66 hits, 7 hr, 34 rbi, .274 avg
Clark Brinkman, Creighton, GCL Tigers (Rookie), Tigers, 44 ab, 13 hits, 8 rbi, .295 avg
Galli Cribbs, Bellevue, Jackson (AA), D-backs, 237 ab, 56 hits, 3 hr, 23 rbi, .236 avg
Michael Emodi, Creighton Prep/CU, Burlington (Rookie), Royals, 13 ab, 2 hits, 1 rbi, .154 avg
Michael Gerber, Creighton, Toledo (AAA), Tigers, 202 ab, 44 hits, 8 hr, 24 rbi, .218 avg
Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Charlotte (AAA), White Sox, 225 ab, 49 hits, 3 hr, 19 rbi, .218 avg
Trey Hair, Norris, Bowling Green (Low A), Rays, 38 ab, 12 hits, 2 rbi, .316 avg
Nicky Lopez, Creighton, Omaha (AAA), Royals, 25 ab, 8 hits, 2 hr, 4 rbi, .320 avg
Jake Meyers, Omaha Westside/NU, Buies Creek (High A), Astros, 57 ab, 11 hits, 1 hr, 6 rbi, .193 avg
David Parrett, Iowa Western, Hudson Valley (Short A), Rays, 15 ab, 4 hits, 1 rbi, .267 avg
Jake Peter, Creighton, Oklahoma City (AAA), Dodgers, 207 ab, 47 hits, 5 hr, 21 rbi, .227 avg
Jakson Reetz, Norris, Hickman Potomac (High A), Nationals, 150 ab, 31 hits, 3 hr, 18 rbi, .207 avg
Scott Schreiber, Nebraska, Quad Cities (Low A), Astros, 38 ab, 8 hits, 2 rbi, .211 avg
Jake Scudder, Iowa Western, Hagerstown (Low A), Nationals, 131 ab, 32 hits, 4 hr, 29 rbi, .244 avg
Elliot Soto, Creighton, Albuquerque (AAA), Rockies, 134 ab, 40 hits, 1 hr, 17 rbi, .299 avg
*Cole Stobbe, Millard West, Lakewood (Low A), Phillies, 43 ab, 9 hits, 1 hr, 7 rbi, .209 avg
Dom Thompson-Williams, SC East/Iowa Western, Tampa (High A), Yankees, 138 ab, 38 hits, 7 hr, 24 rbi, .275 avg
Damek Tomscha, SC North/Iowa Western, Lehigh Valley (AAA), Phillies, 72 ab, 15 hits, 2 hr, 8 rbi, .208 avg
Jesse Wilkening, Nebraska, Williamsport (Short A), Phillies, 7 ab, 1 hit, 1 rbi, .143 avg
Luis Alvarado, Nebraska, Orem (Rookie), Angels, 3.2 ip, 0-0, 7.36 era, 1 k
Aaron Bummer, Nebraska, Charlotte (AAA), White Sox, 11.2 ip, 1-2, 4.63 era, 16 k
Tyler Cloyd, Bellevue East/UNO, New Orleans (AAA), Marlins, 25 ip, 1-2, 6.12 era, 20 k
*David Gerber, Creighton, Clinton (Low A), Mariners, 12.1 ip, 2-1, 1 save, 2.92 era, 13 k
Nate Griep, Millard West, Biloxi (AA), Brewers, 33.2 ip, 1-1, 23 saves, 3.74 era, 32 k
Max Knutson, Nebraska, Delmarva (Low A), Orioles, 5.2 ip, 0-0, 1.59 era, 3 k
Kyle Kubat, Creighton Prep/NU, Winston-Salem (High A), White Sox, 43 ip, 2-1, 1 save, 1.67 era, 36 k
Rollie Lacy, Creighton, South Bend (Low A), Cubs, 66.1 ip, 3-1, 2.17 era, 76 k
A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Toledo (AAA), Tigers, 69.2 ip, 5-4, 6.59 era, 45 k
Michael Mariot, Nebraska, Omaha (AAA), Royals, 13 ip, 1-1, 3.46 era, 13 k
Josh Roeder, Nebraska, Jupiter (High A), Marlins, 31.1 ip, 3-2, 4.02 era, 23 k
Kurt Spomer, Honey Creek/Creighton, Erie (AA), Tigers, 20.1 ip, 2-0, 1 save, 2.66 era, 8 k
*Erik Swanson, Iowa Western, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA), Yankees, 24.2 ip, 1-1, 5.11 era, 29 k
Ryan Tapani, Creighton, Auburn (Short A), Nationals, 5 ip, 0-1, 7.20 era, 5 k
Sam Tewes, Waverly, Springfield (AA), Cardinals, 16 ip, 0-2, 6.75 era, 11 k
Daniel Tillo, SC North/Iowa Western, Wilmington (High A), Royals, 40.2 ip, 2-1, 3.10 era, 38 k
John Timmins, Bellevue, Augusta (Low A), Giants, 11.1 ip, 0-0, 1 save, 6.35 era, 20 k
Pat Venditte, Omaha Central/CU, Oklahoma City (AAA), Dodgers, 37 ip, 3-2, 2 saves, 1.95 era, 45 k
Jacob Voss, Creighton, Orem (Rookie), Angels, 3.1 ip, 0-0, 0.00 era, 6 k
April 21, 1969: Galen Cisco, left, and Jack McKeon of the Omaha Royals.
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 18, 1970: Former Nebraska coach Bob Devaney throws out the season's first pitch at the Omaha Royals game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
May 31, 1970: Paul Splitteroff at Rosenblatt Stadium.
1970: Omaha's Juan Rios slides home safely behind Wichita catcher Ken Suarez, as Omaha's Steve McMillan looks on at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Jan. 21, 1971: Former major league infielder Loren Babe, left, with Omaha Royals manager Jack McKeon.
An Omaha Royals team photo from 1970 and other minutia collected from the remains of Rosenblatt Stadium. The photo was taken June 8, 2012.
1972: Steve Busby, Omaha Royals pitcher.
April 12, 1972: Jack McKeon at Rosenblatt Stadium.
April 6, 1973: Frank White poses for a photo at Rosenblatt Stadium.
1973: Future Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett poses for a photo at Rosenblatt Stadium.
June 29, 1977: Clint Hurdle at Rosenblatt Stadium.
April 2, 1979: Jim Bayly sweeps snow 11 days before the season opener at Rosenblatt.
1980: Omaha Royals pitcher Eddie Bane.
July 7, 1980: Steve Busby delivers a pitch.
April 4, 1992: Jeff Conine poses for a photo.
1982: Bombo Rivera, Omaha Royals.
May 19, 1983: Omaha Royals General Manager Bill Gorman poses for a photo in front of Rosenblatt Stadium.
1984: The San Diego chicken mascot entertains fans at Rosenblatt.
1984: Gene Lamont, Omaha Royals manager.
1985: Rob Crain, assistant general manager of the Storm Chasers, with team autographed baseballs from the 1985 Royals baseball team.
April 17, 1985: David Cone sports an Omaha Royals hat and a Kansas City Royals jacket at Rosenblatt Stadium.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
June 29, 1985: Guitarist Michael Woods of the rock band "America," which played at Rosenblatt Stadium following the Omaha Royals game with the Oklahoma 89ers.
May 10, 1985: Fans in the crowd seek autographs from Kansas City players.
Aug. 8, 1986: Gus Cherry, Mayor Mike Boyle and Jack Diesing break ground for the Stadium Club at Rosenblatt Stadium.
May 28, 1988: Organist Lambert Bartak at Rosenblatt Stadium.
May 5, 1989: CBS pro football analyst John Madden tries on an Omaha Royals cap.
Aug. 16, 1990: Omaha Royals manager Sal Rende gets a face full of cake from first baseman Russ Morman after winning the league title.
Sept. 5, 1991: Construction takes place at Rosenblatt Stadium.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
April 16, 1991: The day before the Royals open, Richard Sovereign of Sovereign Painting adds a coat of blue to the patio concession stand.
May 17, 1993: Workmen for JB Construction hurry to finish the new parking lots by Rosenblatt along 13th Street.
April 1993: Warren Buffett throws out first pitch for the Omaha Royals home opener at Rosenblatt stadium.
March 17, 1992: James Huettner welds handicap ramps.
March 13, 1992: Pictured is the South side of Rosenblatt Stadium.
April 16, 1992: The Goodrich family, from left, Nate, Barbara, Ben, Chris, 12 and Paul enjoy a game.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
April 3, 1993: Scott Knight puts down new cinders in left field in front of new scoreboard.
Aug. 2, 1994: Aerial view of Rosenblatt Stadium from a helicopter.
May 25, 1994: Grounds crew removes a tarp after a rain delay.
April 29, 1995: Warren Buffett throws out the first pitch.
April 4, 1996: Warren Buffett throws out another first pitch.
May 4, 1996: Warren Buffett greets fans at an Omaha Royals game.
1999: The Omaha Royals unveil a new nickname for the team, the Golden Spikes, which is worn by mascot Casey.
June 9, 1998: Omaha's Mendy Lopez and Calgary's Lou Frazier watch the ball sale by on Frazier's successful steal of second base.
1998: Omaha Royals shortstop Felix Martinez, who was sent down from Kansas City in the aftermath of brawl with Anaheim, sits on the bench.
1998: Omaha Royals infielder Scott Leius plays at Rosenblatt with his son Michael, 2.
1998: Warren Buffett prepares to throw out the first pitch.
1998: Omaha Royals right fielder Chris Hatcher is greeted at the dugout after hitting a grand slam.
1998: Jermaine Dye, Omaha Royals.
1998: Albuquerque's David Steed is out at second base by Omaha's Steve Sisco.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
1999: Casey sports the new Golden Spikes uniform.
1999: Omaha Spikes' Sal Fasano, right, is congratulated by Ron Johnson after hitting a home run.
1999: Omaha manager Ron Johnson dines on food at home plate of Rosenblatt Stadium.
1999: Front left, Bart Thomsen, and Rick English, back left, Mike Bischof, Kent Therkelsen, Lance Beasley pose for a photo.
Sept. 6, 1999: Omaha Golden Spikes manager Ron Johnson wears a Nebraska football helmet while coaching third base.
Sept. 6, 1999: Golden Spikes pitcher Scott Mullen delivers.
1999: Manager Ron Johnson, front, talks about practice routine to players at Golden Spikes media day at Rosenblatt Stadium.
The 1999 Omaha Golden Spikes. Top to bottom, left to right, Carlos Mendez, Henry Mercedes, Alvin Morman, Jimmie Byington, Jed Hansen, Mark Quinn, Ray Holbert, Dario Veras, Mendy Lopez.
1999: Omaha's Jimmie Byington turns a double play on Albuquerque.
1999: The Omaha Golden Spikes work out at Rosenblatt Stadium. Left, Mendy Lopez, and right, Henry Mercedes.
1999: Warren Buffett and Ernie Banks kid around before throwing out the first pitch at the Golden Spikes baseball game.
2000: Omaha Golden Spikes play a doubleheader with Memphis.
2000: Omaha third baseman Kevin Orie.
2000: Catcher Hector Ortiz with pitcher Jeff Austin.
June 23, 2000: Chris Costello and the Rosenblatt grounds crew hustled in with the tarp as steady rains delayed the game.
2000: Warren Buffett greets the crowd as he prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch.
Aug. 16, 2001: Betsy Olson, left, watches as her golden retriever Zach sniffs out Ranger, Amber Green's boxer during the Golden Spikes game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Sept. 3, 2001: Golden Spikes pitcher Brett Larson delivers a pitch.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
Aug 3, 2001: Over a thousand scouts and their families camped out over night in the outfield.
July 18, 2001: Gregg Zaun, right, stands with Jed Hansen.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
May 6, 2002: Omaha Royals baseball mascot Casey was big crowd pleaser with area school kids.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.
Aug. 22, 2002: Pearl Jessie Welling, 108, gets the ball used for the first pitch.
April 3, 2002: The Omaha Royals practice before the season opener.
Aug. 15, 2002: Stan Bartak rushes to the other side of the stands in his 13th year of service for the Omaha Royals.
July 4, 2003: Omaha Royals first baseman Jed Hansen beats the throw home.
Aug. 2, 2003: Matt Minker, president of a Wilmington, Del., group that bought controlling interest of the Omaha Royals from Union Pacific.
April 11, 2003: Warren Buffett and Chicago Cubs' Hall of Famer Ernie Banks sign autographs and talk with players.
April 8, 2004: Omaha Royals pitcher Zack Greinke warms up at practice.
April 8, 2004: Zack Greinke throws at practice.
April 8, 2004: Omaha pitcher Zack Greinke, left, talks with instructor Mike Mason.
Aug. 1, 2004: Manager Mike Jirschele, left, congratulates Aaron Guiel as he rounds third on a three-run homer.
Aug. 1, 2004: Noah Briley, 3, of Yutan, proves it's too hot for a shirt but not too hot for fun.
April 25, 2004: Omaha's Calvin Pickering takes a throw at first.
May 16, 2004: Omaha's Byron Gettis narrowly escapes the tag from Fresno's Craig Kuzmic as he slides safely into home.
July 3, 2005: Chris Truby, right, rounds third with a handshake from coach Mike Jirschele after hitting a home run.
July 18, 2005: Omaha manager Mike Jirschele adjusts his cap.
July 18, 2005: Omaha reliever Shawn Sonnier throws against Round Rock.
April 15, 2005: Omaha's Henry Gentle, 10, attempts to catch a rubber chicken as one of the promotions for the Royals.
July 15, 2007: Pitcher Luke Hochevar, Kansas City's No. 1 draft pick in 2006, winds up.
May 25, 2007: Omaha first baseman Craig Brazell warms up before the game.
May 25, 2007: Mikey Mammoser, 5, peeks through a display in the concourse.