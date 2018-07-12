You are the owner of this article.
BASEBALL

Midlanders in the majors, July 13

A roundup of local athletes that are playing professional baseball as published in The World-Herald on July 13.

* * *

Midlanders in the majors

Batters

Alex Gordon, Lincoln SE/NU, Royals, 262 AB,65 H, 6 HR, 17 RBI, .248

Pitchers

Ty Blach, Creighton, Giants, 6-5, 85.1 IP, 0 saves, 47 SO, 4.54 ERA

Jake Diekman, Wymore/Doane, Rangers, 1-1, 32.1 IP, 2 saves, 40 SO, 3.34 ERA

*Brian Duensing, Millard South/NU, Cubs, 2-0, 26 IP, 1 saves, 17 SO, 6.92 ERA

Dan Jennings, Nebraska, Brewers, 3-2, 46.1 IP, 1 saves, 36 SO, 3.11 ERA

Jake Petricka, Iowa Western, Blue Jays, 0-0, 15.2 IP, 0 saves, 11 SO, 4.02 ERA

Tony Watson, Nebraska, Giants, 2-2, 43 IP, 0 saves, 44 SO, 1.67 ERA

Pat Venditte, Om. Central/CU, Dodgers, 0-0, 4.1 IP, 0 saves, 4 SO, 8.31 ERA

Midlanders in the minors

Batters

Cody Asche, Nebraska, Las Vegas (AAA), Mets, 194 AB, 48 H, 8 HR, 32 RBI, .247

Anthony Bemboom, IWCC/Creighton, Albuquerque (AAA), Rockies, 129 AB, 25 H, 4 HR, 14 RBI, .194

Alec Bohm, Omaha Roncalli, Williamsport (Short A), Phillies, 52 AB, 10 H, 0 HR, 4 RBI, .192

*Ryan Boldt, Nebraska, Montgomery (AA), Rays, 241 AB, 66 H, 7 HR, 34 RBI, .274

Clark Brinkman, Creighton, GCL Tigers (Rookie), Tigers, 59 AB, 16 H, 0 HR, 11 RBI, .271

Galli Cribbs, Bellevue U., Jackson (AA), D-Backs, 250 AB, 59 H, 3 HR, 23 RBI, .236

Michael Emodi, Cr. Prep/CU, Burlington (Rookie), Royals, 25 AB, 4 H, 0 HR, 1 RBI, .160

Michael Gerber, Creighton, Toledo (AAA), Tigers, 217 AB, 47 H, 10 HR, 28 RBI, .217

Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Charlotte (AAA), White Sox, 237 AB, 54 H, 3 HR, 20 RBI, .228

Trey Hair, Firth, Bowling Green (Low A), Rays, 59 AB, 19 H, 1 HR, 3 RBI, .322

Nicky Lopez, Creighton, Omaha (AAA), Royals, 37 AB, 10 H, 2 HR, 5 RBI, .270

Jake Meyers, Westside/NU, Buies Creek (High A), Astros, 72 AB, 16 H, 1 HR, 10 RBI, .222

David Parrett, Iowa Western, Hudson Valley (Short A), Rays, 19 AB, 4 H, 0 HR, 1 RBI, .211

Jake Peter, Creighton, Oklahoma City (AAA), Dodgers, 214 AB, 49 H, 5 HR, 21 RBI, .229

Jakson Reetz, Hickman, Potomac (High A), Nationals, 163 AB, 34 H, 3 HR, 19 RBI, .209

Scott Schreiber, Nebraska, Quad Cities (Low A), Astros, 58 AB, 11 H, 0 HR, 2 RBI, .190

Jake Scudder, Iowa Western, Hagerstown (Low A), Nationals, 155 AB, 35 H, 4 HR, 30 RBI, .226

Elliot Soto, Creighton, Albuquerque (AAA), Rockies, 146 AB, 43 H, 1 HR, 17 RBI, .295

*Cole Stobbe, Millard West, Lakewood (Low A), Phillies, 43 AB, 9 H, 1 HR, 7 RBI, .209

Dom Thompson-Williams, SC East/IWCC, Tampa (High A), Yankees, 162 AB, 44 H, 8 HR, 29 RBI, .272

Damek Tomscha, SC North/IWCC, Lehigh Valley (AAA), Phillies, 83 AB, 15 H, 2 HR, 8 RBI, .181

Jesse Wilkening, Nebraska, Williamsport (Short A), Phillies, 10 AB, 4 H, 0 HR, 2 RBI, .400

Pitchers

Luis Alvarado, Nebraska, Orem (Rookie), Angels, 0-0, 6 IP, 0 saves, 6 SO, 7.50 ERA

Aaron Bummer, Nebraska, Charlotte (AAA), White Sox, 1-2, 13 IP, 0 saves, 17 SO, 4.15 ERA

Tyler Cloyd, Bell. East/UNO, New Orleans (AAA), Marlins, 1-3, 30 IP, 0 saves, 25 SO, 5.40 ERA

*David Gerber, Creighton, Clinton (Low A), Mariners, 2-1, 12.1 IP, 1 saves, 13 SO, 2.92 ERA

Nate Griep, Millard West, Biloxi (AA), Brewers, 1-1, 34.2 IP, 24 saves, 32 SO, 3.63 ERA

Max Knutson, Nebraska, Delmarva (Low A), Orioles, 0-0, 8 IP, 0 saves, 7 SO, 1.13 ERA

Kyle Kubat, Cr. Prep/NU, Winston-Salem (High A), White Sox, 3-1, 48 IP, 1 saves, 41 SO, 1.69 ERA

Rollie Lacy, Creighton, South Bend (Low A), Cubs, 4-1, 71.1 IP, 0 saves, 84 SO, 2.02 ERA

A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Toledo (AAA), Tigers, 5-4, 74.2 IP, 0 saves, 47 SO, 6.39 ERA

Michael Mariot, Nebraska, Omaha (AAA), Royals, 1-1, 16 IP, 0 saves, 15 SO, 3.94 ERA

Josh Roeder, Nebraska, Jupiter (High A), Marlins, 3-2, 37.2 IP, 0 saves, 26 SO, 4.06 ERA

Kurt Spomer, Honey Creek/CU, Erie (AA), Tigers, 2-0, 21.1 IP, 1 saves, 9 SO, 2.53 ERA

*Erik Swanson, Iowa Western, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA), Yankees, 1-1, 24.2 IP, 0 saves, 29 SO, 5.11 ERA

Ryan Tapani, Creighton, Auburn (Short A), Nationals, 0-1, 7 IP, 0 saves, 8 SO, 5.14 ERA

Sam Tewes, Waverly, Springfield (AA), Cardinals, 0-2, 23 IP, 0 saves, 15 SO, 5.09 ERA

Daniel Tillo, SC North/IWCC, Wilmington (High A), Royals, 2-1, 51.1 IP, 0 saves, 44 SO, 3.86 ERA

John Timmins, Bellevue, Augusta (Low A), Giants, 0-0, 13 IP, 1 saves, 20 SO, 5.54 ERA

Jacob Voss, Creighton, Orem (Rookie), Angels, 0-0, 5.2 IP, 0 saves, 9 SO, 7.94 ERA

