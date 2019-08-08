Aaron Bummer

Former Nebraska pitcher Aaron Bummer has excelled with the White Sox this season, pitching to a 1.61 ERA in 44⅔ innings.

A roundup of local athletes who are playing professional baseball.

Midlanders in the Majors

Player School Team AB H HR RBI AVG.

Alex Gordon, Lincoln SE/Nebraska Royals 410 111 11 60 .271

Nicky Lopez, Creighton Royals 272 61 1 16 .224

Pitcher School Team IP W-L SV ERA SO

Aaron Bummer, Nebraska White Sox 44⅔ 0-0 1 1.61 40

Jake Diekman, Wymore/Doane Athletics 44 0-6 0 4.91 66

Erik Swanson, Iowa Western Mariners 40⅔ 1-5 0 7.52 34

Tony Watson, Nebraska Giants 45 2-0 0 2.80 34

Midlanders in the Minors

Player School Team (Level) AB H HR RBI AVG.

*Cody Asche, Nebraska Portland (AA) Red Sox 72 15 1 8 .208

Anthony Bemboom, IWCC/Creighton Salt Lake (AAA) Angels 103 29 3 17 .283

Alec Bohm, Omaha Roncalli Reading (AA) Phillies 391 119 18 68 .304

Clark Brinkman, Creighton GCL Tigers (Rookie) Tigers 96 26 2 10 .271

Isaac Collins, Creighton Boise (Short A) Rockies 148 38 0 17 .257

Galli Cribbs, Bellevue U. Jackson (AA) Diamondbacks 206 42 1 16 .204

Michael Emodi, Cr. Prep/Creighton Idaho Falls (Rookie) Royals 145 48 8 35 .331

Ryan Fitzgerald, Creighton Salem (High A) Red Sox 377 107 1 57 .284

Mike Gerber, Creighton Sacramento (AAA) Giants 377 121 23 78 .321

Jake Holton, Creighton Connecticut (Short A) Tigers 111 27 0 10 .243

Matt Lloyd, Iowa Western Dayton (Low A) Reds 98 24 5 12 .245

Jake Meyers, Westside/Nebraska Corpus Christi (AA) Astros 354 90 8 42 .254

Jake Peter, Creighton Oklahoma City (AAA) Dodgers 219 49 7 33 .224

Jakson Reetz, Norris Potomac (High A) Nationals 265 72 10 46 .272

Will Robertson, Creighton Vancouver (Short A) Blue Jays 154 37 3 22 .240

Jake Sanford, McCook CC Staten Island (Short A) Yankees 152 36 3 13 .237

Scott Schreiber, Nebraska Fayetteville (High A) Astros 288 65 9 37 .226

Elliot Soto, Creighton Albuquerque (AAA) Rockies 316 96 6 34 .304

Cole Stobbe, Millard West Lakewood (Low A) Phillies 271 52 12 29 .192

Jack Strunc, Creighton Batavia (Short A) Marlins 111 25 1 10 .225

Dom Thompson-Williams, SC East/IWCC Arkansas (AA) Mariners 360 84 10 37 .233

Damek Tomscha, SC North/IWCC Birmingham (AA) White Sox 271 67 12 35 .247

Danny Woodrow, Creighton Toledo (AAA) Tigers 329 88 1 27 .267

Pitcher School Team (Level) IP W-L SV ERA SO

Luis Alvarado, Nebraska Burlington (Low A) Angels 82⅔ 4-7 1 3.59 89

Ty Blach, Creighton Norfolk (AAA) Orioles 93⅓ 3-4 0 5.98 69

*Sean Chandler, P-LV/NU/IWCC Hickory (Low A) Rangers 10⅔ 0-1 0 5.91 17

Nate Fisher, Yutan/Nebraska West Virginia (Low A) Mariners 36⅔ 0-2 1 4.17 38

Nate Griep, Millard West Biloxi (AA) Brewers 47 5-1 18 1.91 44

Nick Highberger, Creighton Stockton (High A) Athletics 54⅓ 5-3 6 3.81 41

Denson Hull, Creighton Missoula (Rookie) Diamondbacks 17⅔ 0-2 0 10.19 21

Evan Johnson, Creighton West Virginia (Low A) Mariners 37 0-3 1 3.89 38

Kyle Kubat, Cr. Prep/NU Charlotte (AAA) White Sox 107⅓ 9-3 0 3.27 79

Jake Petricka, Iowa Western Nashville (AAA) Rangers 39⅓ 2-2 4 4.35 45

Mitch Ragan, Mill. West/WSC/CU Brooklyn (Short A) Mets 24⅓ 1-2 0 2.96 20

Josh Roeder, Nebraska Jacksonville (AA) Marlins 68⅔ 1-4 1 3.28 54

Jackson Rose, Omaha Westside Batavia (Short A) Marlins 42 5-3 0 429 36

^Ryan Tapani, Creighton Potomac (High A) Nationals 80⅓ 5-6 0 3.47 91

Eddy Tavarez, Peru State AZL Brewers (Rookie) Brewers 17 0-4 1 2.12 19

Daniel Tillo, SC North/IWCC NW Arkansas (AA) Royals 118⅓ 7-9 0 3.73 71

^Pat Venditte, Om. Central/CU Sacramento (AAA) Giants 42⅓ 4-2 0 3.19 53

Jacob Voss, Creighton Orem (Rookie) Angels 12 1-0 0 10.50 19

Matt Waldron, Westside/NU Mahoning Valley (Short A) Indians 28⅓ 1-0 1 2.86 33

Keaton Winn, Iowa Western Augusta (Low A) Giants 110⅓ 5-7 0 3.43 84

