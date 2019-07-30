Defending NAIA national champion Morningside is the favorite to repeat as GPAC champion as the conference announced its coaches and media preseason football polls on Tuesday.

Morningside, which has won at least a share of the GPAC title each of the past eight years, received all but one first-place vote.

In both polls, Northwestern was second, followed by Dordt, Midland, Briar Cliff, Doane, Hastings, Concordia, Dakota Wesleyan and Jamestown.

Peru State picked fourth

Peru State was picked to finish fourth in the Heart of America North Division as the conference announced its preseason football poll Tuesday.

Grand View is the favorite in the North Division, followed by William Penn, Culver-Stockton, Peru State, Graceland and Clarke.

Benedictine, last year’s NAIA runner-up, is the favorite to win the Heart’s South Division.

Wesleyan names new coach

Nebraska Wesleyan named John Rypel as its baseball coach Tuesday.

Rypel spent last season at the University of Alabama Birmingham, where he was the director of operations.

Rypel has experience at the NCAA Division III level as he previously was head coach at Calvin (Mich.) and Gordon (Mass.).

Rypel takes over for Scott Ballinger, who resigned after the Prairie Wolves went 10-25 this year.

